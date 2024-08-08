OnePlus is rolling out a new software series for its smartphones and tablets in India and other countries, the company announced on Wednesday. Following its introduction, eligible handsets will receive new monthly software updates in addition to periodic updates and security patches. It is also said to bring OnePlus' self-developed apps and new features to eligible devices. This development comes amidst a myriad of device launches by the company, such as the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2, along with new editions of OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12R.

In a post on the community forum, OnePlus announced the introduction of version U120P01 and version U120P02 – a new software series meant to bring monthly updates for its smartphones. As per the company, these updates will bypass the regular over-the-air (OTA) process and bring new features and enhancements to the handsets right away.

The rollout of monthly software updates began on August 2 in a phased manner. Users in Asia-Pacific regions, including India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore will receive notifications. Furthermore, Middle-Eastern countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia will also get the update.

According to OnePlus, the update will be compatible with smartphones running the latest OxygenOS 14.00 and above, as well as previous versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00.

OxygenOS 14.0.0 and Above

OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus 10 Series

OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Go

OxygenOS 13.1.0

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OxygenOS 13.0.0

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Not all OnePlus smartphones will receive the update at once, the company reiterated. The process is incremental, with only a small batch of handsets receiving the update notification, before a wider rollout begins.