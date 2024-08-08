Technology News
OnePlus Smartphones to Get Monthly Updates With New Software Series: Eligible Devices

The rollout of monthly software updates began on August 2 in a phased manner in Middle-Eastern and Asia-Pacific regions including India.

Updated: 8 August 2024 12:12 IST
OnePlus Smartphones to Get Monthly Updates With New Software Series: Eligible Devices

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is one of the smartphones that will receive the newly announced updates

Highlights
  • OnePlus smartphones and tablets will receive monthly software updates
  • The list of eligible devices includes OnePlus 12, Pad 2 and Nord 4
  • The updates will be rolled out in India and other regions
OnePlus is rolling out a new software series for its smartphones and tablets in India and other countries, the company announced on Wednesday. Following its introduction, eligible handsets will receive new monthly software updates in addition to periodic updates and security patches. It is also said to bring OnePlus' self-developed apps and new features to eligible devices. This development comes amidst a myriad of device launches by the company, such as the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2, along with new editions of OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus Monthly Software Updates

In a post on the community forum, OnePlus announced the introduction of version U120P01 and version U120P02 – a new software series meant to bring monthly updates for its smartphones. As per the company, these updates will bypass the regular over-the-air (OTA) process and bring new features and enhancements to the handsets right away.

The rollout of monthly software updates began on August 2 in a phased manner. Users in Asia-Pacific regions, including India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore will receive notifications. Furthermore, Middle-Eastern countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia will also get the update.

According to OnePlus, the update will be compatible with smartphones running the latest OxygenOS 14.00 and above, as well as previous versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00.

OxygenOS 14.0.0 and Above

OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus 10 Series

OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Go

OxygenOS 13.1.0

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OxygenOS 13.0.0

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

 OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Not all OnePlus smartphones will receive the update at once, the company reiterated. The process is incremental, with only a small batch of handsets receiving the update notification, before a wider rollout begins.

Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus, OnePlus Update, oneplus 12 updates, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Pack Same Processor as Pixel Watch 2; May Get 60Hz Display

