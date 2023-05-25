Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G New Marble Odyssey Colour Variant Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know

The new Marble Odyssey variant of the OnePlus 11 5G is priced at Rs. 64,999 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is currently offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phone sports a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor
  • It is offered in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB

OnePlus 11 5G will soon be available in a special limited-edition Marble Odyssey colour variant in India, the company has announced. The smartphone was released earlier this year alongside a host of other devices at the OnePlus Cloud launch event. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is currently available in the country in two colour options and two storage variants. It flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, availability

Currently, the OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two colour options - Eternal Green and Titan Black. The company said it will soon launch a new Marble Odyssey colour variant. The release date of this new variant is yet to be confirmed, but the company listing of the model reveals that the 16GB + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at Rs. 64,999.

oneplus11 5g marble odyssey oneplus 115g

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey colour variant
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256G storage variants of the original colour options of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999, respectively, in the country. These models are currently available for sale through the OnePlus online store, and online and offline retail partners.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, and a pixel density of 525ppi. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The dual nano SIM-supported OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11 5G includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens. The 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor of the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support which claims to charge a handset in 25 minutes fully. It also offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and USB 2.0 Type-C port connectivity support. Weighing 205 grams, the phone measures 163.1mm x 74.1mm x 8.53mm in size.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Facebook Parent Meta Starts Final Round of Layoffs as Part of Plan to Cut 10,000 Roles
BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

