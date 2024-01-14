Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: All OnePlus Smartphone Deals Listed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 overlaps with Flipkart's Republic Day Sale.

Updated: 14 January 2024 17:31 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: All OnePlus Smartphone Deals Listed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G (pictured) was launched in India in February 2023

Highlights
  • Amazon is extending lucrative discounts on a wide range of smartphones
  • The ongoing sale will end on January 18
  • Shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount using SBI cards
Amazon is currently having its Republic Day sale that includes plenty of great deals. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13 and will end on January 18. A wide range of products, like furniture, fashion items, home appliances and electronic gadgets are being offered at significantly lower prices than their usual prices. Some of the biggest offers during this sale season are on smartphones. Here we have compiled all the best deals on OnePlus handsets that you can grab during the Amazon sale.

During the sale, you can purchase the premium, flagship OnePlus 11 5G, as well as mid-range offerings like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, with lucrative discounts. If you opt for an exchange offer on a certain product, the effective price will go down further, with the exchange value being adjusted over the already applicable discount. SBI card holders can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase on Credit and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can enjoy benefits like cashback of up to 5 percent and welcome points. It is important to note that these additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Following are some of the top deals on OnePlus smartphones you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Oneplus Open Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,38,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Rs. 66,999 Rs. 44,999
OnePlus 11 5G Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 39,998 Rs. 38,999
OnePlus 10R 5G Rs. 38,999 Rs. 27,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 19,998 Rs. 17,999

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
