Amazon is currently having its Republic Day sale that includes plenty of great deals. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13 and will end on January 18. A wide range of products, like furniture, fashion items, home appliances and electronic gadgets are being offered at significantly lower prices than their usual prices. Some of the biggest offers during this sale season are on smartphones. Here we have compiled all the best deals on OnePlus handsets that you can grab during the Amazon sale.

During the sale, you can purchase the premium, flagship OnePlus 11 5G, as well as mid-range offerings like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, with lucrative discounts. If you opt for an exchange offer on a certain product, the effective price will go down further, with the exchange value being adjusted over the already applicable discount. SBI card holders can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase on Credit and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can enjoy benefits like cashback of up to 5 percent and welcome points. It is important to note that these additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Following are some of the top deals on OnePlus smartphones you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale:

