OnePlus 11 is reportedly in the works as the successor to OnePlus 10 Pro. A Chinese tipster now suggests that the upcoming smartphone will compete against the likes of the unannounced iQoo 11 in the market. The OnePlus 11 is said to come with a curved display with 2K resolution, while the iQoo 11 is tipped to feature a 2K flat display. Both smartphones are expected to feature a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. They are said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted alleged specifications of the OnePlus 11 and iQoo 11. According to the tipster, the former will have a curved display with 2K resolution, while the latter could feature a flexible dimming screen with 2K resolution. For optics, both OnePlus 11 and iQoo 11 are said to feature triple rear cameras headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The camera setup of OnePlus 11 is tipped to include a 48-megapixel secondary sensor as well as a 32-megapixel sensor. The camera unit of iQoo 11 could comprise a 13-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel sensor. Both models could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

As per recent leaks, the OnePlus 11 has been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The rumoured successor to OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could launch in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Previous leaks have suggested a 6.78-inch, E6 AMOLED panel for iQoo 11. The display could support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to launch in two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB, and up to three storage configurations that will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

