OnePlus 11 powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is in the works. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact launch date of the smartphone, but ahead of it, its colour options have already surfaced online. The OnePlus 11 is said to come in glossy green and matte black colour options. The upcoming handset is expected to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter suggested that the OnePlus 11 will be offered in glossy green and matte black colours. The OnePlus 10 Pro that launched in March this year also came in two colour options – Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The OnePlus 10T too debuted in Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades. However, there might be more colour options for OnePlus 11 when the phone officially launches.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which was announced last week, is confirmed to power the OnePlus 11.

While OnePlus has not shared any other details on the upcoming handset and its launch, there have been several leaks in the past shedding light on the possible design and some specifications. The OnePlus 11 is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and will have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is said to come in two RAM variants — 8GB, and 12GB — and two storage options — 128GB, and 256GB. It could include an alert slider as well.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 is expected to carry Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor. It is said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well. OnePlus could provide a 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 11. It could come with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

