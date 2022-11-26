Technology News
loading

OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Glossy Green and Matte Black Colourways

OnePlus 11 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 November 2022 13:38 IST
OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Glossy Green and Matte Black Colourways

OnePlus 10 Pro was unveiled in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 is tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • The smartphone could offer up to 12GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 11 is expected to debut as a successor to OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 11 powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is in the works. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact launch date of the smartphone, but ahead of it, its colour options have already surfaced online. The OnePlus 11 is said to come in glossy green and matte black colour options. The upcoming handset is expected to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter suggested that the OnePlus 11 will be offered in glossy green and matte black colours. The OnePlus 10 Pro that launched in March this year also came in two colour options – Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The OnePlus 10T too debuted in Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades. However, there might be more colour options for OnePlus 11 when the phone officially launches.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which was announced last week, is confirmed to power the OnePlus 11.

While OnePlus has not shared any other details on the upcoming handset and its launch, there have been several leaks in the past shedding light on the possible design and some specifications. The OnePlus 11 is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and will have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is said to come in two RAM variants — 8GB, and 12GB — and two storage options — 128GB, and 256GB. It could include an alert slider as well.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 is expected to carry Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor. It is said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well. OnePlus could provide a 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 11. It could come with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit a Week After Artemis I Launch
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Glossy Green and Matte Black Colourways
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  3. iQoo 11 Series First Look Revealed, Confirms Presence of Vivo V2 ISP
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update
  6. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  7. Mivi DuoPods F40 With 50 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Two Colour Options
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Gets Stable Version of ColorOS 13 Based on Android 13
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Glossy Green and Matte Black Colourways
  2. NASA's Orion Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit a Week After Artemis I Launch
  3. Amazon Said to End Two EU Antitrust Probes by Year-End to Avoid Fine
  4. Paytm to Resubmit Application for Authorisation of Payment Aggregator Services
  5. Huawei, ZTE Sale, Import Banned in US After Being Listed as Threats by FCC
  6. Elon Musk Calls Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban ‘Grave Mistake’, Condemns Violence
  7. iPhone November Shipments to See Further Decline at Foxconn's Plant in China
  8. Deepfakes Sharing to Be Criminalised in UK Under New Online Safety Bill
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Status Update for iOS Beta: All Details
  10. Amazon Food Delivery Business to Discontinue From December 29: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.