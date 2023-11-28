OnePlus 12 camera specifications have been confirmed by a company executive, days ahead of the debut of the company's flagship smartphone. The smartphone maker had previously teased the specifications of the cameras on the successor to this year's OnePlus 11, including a Sony LYT-808 sensor for the primary camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 will also be equipped with the same ultra-wide-angle camera and telephoto camera as the OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3, the company has confirmed before the phone's arrival in China.

OnePlus China president Li Jie shared a poster showing the complete specifications of the Haselblad-branded rear camera setup via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The company had previously teased that the OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, along with other specifications.

OnePlus 12 camera specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Li Jie

According to the latest poster, the upcoming OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. Enthusiasts might recall that these are the same camera specifications as the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3. The OnePlus 12 will also feature a 13-channel sensor that will be leveraged to improve the performance of all three cameras.

The company has already confirmed some of the specifications of the OnePlus 12, ahead of the December 5 launch date. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box. It is also expected to sport a 'ProXDR' display from BOE with a 2K resolution.

We also know what the OnePlus 12 will look like, after the company revealed the various colour options for the handset via its own website. These images of the phone are also displayed on the OnePlus India website and the company appears to have leaked the launch date for the smartphone in India via a contest page — the handset could be unveiled by the company in India on January 24, 2024. However, the company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the handset in the country.

