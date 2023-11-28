Technology News

OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive

OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-negapixel telephoto camera.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 16:42 IST
OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 (pictured) design was recently revealed by the company

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China on December 5
  • The handset's camera specifications have been confirmed via Weibo
  • The OnePlus 12 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 camera specifications have been confirmed by a company executive, days ahead of the debut of the company's flagship smartphone. The smartphone maker had previously teased the specifications of the cameras on the successor to this year's OnePlus 11, including a Sony LYT-808 sensor for the primary camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 will also be equipped with the same ultra-wide-angle camera and telephoto camera as the OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3, the company has confirmed before the phone's arrival in China. 

OnePlus China president Li Jie shared a poster showing the complete specifications of the Haselblad-branded rear camera setup via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The company had previously teased that the OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, along with other specifications.

oneplus 12 li jie weibo inline oneplus 12

OnePlus 12 camera specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Li Jie

 

According to the latest poster, the upcoming OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. Enthusiasts might recall that these are the same camera specifications as the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3. The OnePlus 12 will also feature a 13-channel sensor that will be leveraged to improve the performance of all three cameras.

The company has already confirmed some of the specifications of the OnePlus 12, ahead of the December 5 launch date. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box. It is also expected to sport a 'ProXDR' display from BOE with a 2K resolution.

We also know what the OnePlus 12 will look like, after the company revealed the various colour options for the handset via its own website. These images of the phone are also displayed on the OnePlus India website and the company appears to have leaked the launch date for the smartphone in India via a contest page — the handset could be unveiled by the company in India on January 24, 2024. However, the company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the handset in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 camera, OnePlus 12 camera specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Standard Chartered Bank Joins China’s CBDC Pilot Trials : All You Need to Know
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  2. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  6. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  7. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Debut as an ‘AI Phone’
  9. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  10. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. New Binance CEO Richard Teng Ensures Users on Asset Safety Post Zhao’s Exit
  2. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
  4. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive
  5. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Messages Get Support for Ultra HDR Images in RCS Chats: Report
  7. Standard Chartered Bank Joins China’s CBDC Pilot Trials : All You Need to Know
  8. Google Chrome, Calendar Apps Will Soon Drop Support for Outdated Android Smartphones
  9. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  10. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Features the Biggest Yakuza Map Ever, 9 Times Bigger Than Kamurocho
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »