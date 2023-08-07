Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Set for August 16, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is shown in black and cyan shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a hole punch cutout in the centre
  • OnePlus has started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
  • It is teased to pack 24GB of RAM

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is all set to launch in China in August. OnePlus, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Ace-series smartphone in its home country. The Chinese smartphone brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via its official online store. It is teased to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 24GB of RAM. OnePlus has also shared posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design. The upcoming handset is likely to succeed the OnePlus Ace Pro that debuted last year.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch on August 16. The launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. It is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 24GB of RAM.

Posters uploaded by OnePlus suggest that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit. It is shown in black and cyan shades and has a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre.

OnePlus is teasing the design and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via a dedicated landing page on its website. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The triple rear camera setup of the handset is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and could offer 100W fast charging support.

