OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage; to Get Repositioned Fingerprint Sensor

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is teased to pack an X-axis linear motor with a volume greater than 600mm square.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 13:18 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage; to Get Repositioned Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is claimed to be the first phone in the world to come with 24GB of onboard RAM

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset will launch on August 16
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature 6.74-inch OLED display

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is all set to launch in China on August 16. Ahead of the launch, the brand has been hyping the phone by teasing its specifications through Weibo. Most recently, OnePlus has revealed the RAM and storage details of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. It is confirmed to debut with 24GB of fast onboard memory. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a bionic vibration sensor motor and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is already confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus has revealed more details about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via Weibo. It is now teased to come with 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The RAM produced by SK Hynix is said to keep 54 apps active and allow 41 apps to run in the background for up to 72 hours.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is claimed to be the first phone in the world to come with 24GB of onboard RAM, however, the Red Magic 8S Pro+ had launched last month with a 24GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration.

For gaming, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is teased to pack an X-axis linear motor that is said to have a volume of greater than 600mm square. It will also have a Bionic vibrating motor. Further, the handset will get an ultra-thin in-display fingerprint sensor and it would be placed 2cm higher than previous OnePlus phones.

The launch of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will take place in China on August 16 at 2.30 pm local time (12:00pm IST). It is confirmed to feature a 6.74-inch OLED 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 450ppi pixel density. The display will get a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to succeed the OnePlus Ace Pro that debuted last year.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2,772 pixels
Comments

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
Elon Musk's X Reduces Minimum Requirement for Impressions for Ad Revenue Sharing to 5 Million

