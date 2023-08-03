Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's AnTuTu Benchmark Score Hints at Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 24GB RAM

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has scored an impressive 17,33,703 points on the benchmarking site.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could succeed OnePlus Ace Pro (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch in China soon
  • It has been spotted on AnTuTu with model number PJA110
  • As per the listing, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will pack 1TB of storage

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch in China soon and the company is actively teasing the arrival of the handset through the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. While the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, its performance benchmarks have surfaced online, giving users a sense of how the performance of the phone is. It is shown to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to come as a successor to the OnePlus Ace Pro.

A OnePlus handset has been spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu with model number PJA110. The listing is thought to be of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and it has scored an impressive 17,33,703 points on the benchmarking site. As per the listing, the phone's CPU has one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz, four cores capped at 2.8GHz and three cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz. These specifications are associated with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Based on the listing, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. In the CPU test of AnTuTu, the smartphone scored 4,56,555 points and it received 6,13,916 points as GPU score. The MEM score is 3,63,631 points whereas the UX score is 2,99,601 points. The listing also suggests Android 13 operating system running on the handset.

OnePlus started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China last week. It is confirmed to go official in August. It is teased to come with a Tiangong 3D cooling system with a large surface area.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could feature a 6.74-inch display with curved edges. The display is said to offer 1.5K resolution and 1440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and could offer 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus Ace Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus, AnTuTu Benchmark, OnePlus Ace Pro
