OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will launch in China soon and the company is actively teasing the arrival of the handset through the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. While the exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, its performance benchmarks have surfaced online, giving users a sense of how the performance of the phone is. It is shown to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to come as a successor to the OnePlus Ace Pro.

A OnePlus handset has been spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu with model number PJA110. The listing is thought to be of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and it has scored an impressive 17,33,703 points on the benchmarking site. As per the listing, the phone's CPU has one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz, four cores capped at 2.8GHz and three cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz. These specifications are associated with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Based on the listing, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. In the CPU test of AnTuTu, the smartphone scored 4,56,555 points and it received 6,13,916 points as GPU score. The MEM score is 3,63,631 points whereas the UX score is 2,99,601 points. The listing also suggests Android 13 operating system running on the handset.

OnePlus started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China last week. It is confirmed to go official in August. It is teased to come with a Tiangong 3D cooling system with a large surface area.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could feature a 6.74-inch display with curved edges. The display is said to offer 1.5K resolution and 1440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and could offer 100W fast charging support.

