OnePlus Ace 2 Pro pricing starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600).

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 16:01 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display
  • The handset is available in three RAM and storage configurations in China
  • The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 150W charging support

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The flagship-grade handset from OnePlus runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price, availability

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,200) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is available in Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey (translated from Chinese) and will go on sale in China via Oppo's online store starting August 23.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset from OnePlus runs on ColorOS 13.1, that is based on Android 13. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 450ppi. The company claims that its Rain Water Touch technology — relying on a customised touch chip, an in-house touch algorithm and full-link touch optimisations — will allow the display to work even when it is used in the rain. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

oneplus ace 2 pro inline oneplus ace 2 pro

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen

 

For photos and videos, the phone is equipped with three rear cameras — a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is available in three storage configurations with up to 1TB of storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer.

The phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and has an infrared (IR) blaster for remotely controlling appliances. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 163.1x74.2x8.98mm and weighs 210g.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
