OnePlus Ace 3 Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Ace 3 Pro Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Ace 3 will launch in China on January 4.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to come in black, blue, and gold colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus is tipped to introduce the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone soon
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • OnePlus Ace 3 has several TUV SUD certifications
OnePlus Ace 3 will go official in China next week alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. OnePlus is actively teasing the arrival of the handset through the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo and disclosing the key specifications of the phone. So far, the OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and offer up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, OnePlus is said to also announce a OnePlus Ace 3 Pro soon. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Ahead of the launch on January 4, OnePlus has released some new posters on Weibo to confirm the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3.  It is teased to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDRR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is claimed to have scored 1,743,901 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. It is confirmed to come with a 9140mm square VC heat dissipation unit for thermal management. The flagship has received several TUV SUD certifications.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset could feature a metal middle frame and a glass back. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro successor is said to go official in the first half of this year.

Launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 will take place in China on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). It is confirmed to come in black, blue, and gold colour options. The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds will also debut alongside. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is teased to have a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 800 nits of manual brightness. The display is rated to deliver 1,600 nits brightness in auto mode.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Teases Launch of Upcoming Smartphone; Purported Nothing Phone 2a Could Debut Soon

