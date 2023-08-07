Technology News
OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Design; Seen With Wider Body, Larger Rear Camera Module

OnePlus Open is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Smartprix

OnePlus Open as seen in initial (left) and new (right) design renders

  • OnePlus Open is said to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display
  • The phone is expected to carry 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • OnePlus Open could be offered in black and green colour options

OnePlus Open is expected to launch soon as the first foldable smartphone from the company. In a year that has seen the launch of several foldable phones - including book style and clamshell, the first foldable phone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer is highly anticipated. Several reports and leaks have suggested the likely specifications and features of the upcoming handset. Renders leaked earlier had shown the probable design of the phone. Now, a report has leaked more renders of the OnePlus Open that suggest a change in design from previous leaks.

New images shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix show some noticeable differences from the OnePlus Open design renders leaked previously. The images show a significantly larger circular rear camera module placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. When compared to previous leaks, it also appears that OnePlus is likely to launch its foldable with a wider display, altering the aspect ratio.

oneplus open new renders onleaks Smartprix inline2 oo

OnePlus Open as seen in new leaked design renders
Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Smartprix

 

The new renders of the OnePlus Open flaunt rounded corners and slimmer bezels as compared to the initial designs. The handset is seen with a flat outer frame with rounded corners. They also show that both top and bottom speaker positions have been adjusted, reportedly for a better audio experience.

Moreover, the large circular rear camera module on the OnePlus Open also appears to be slightly more lifted as compared to earlier design leaks. Three large camera sensors are visible within the module with an additional sensor placed below the 'H' logo standing for the Hasselblad-branded cameras that the phone is expected to feature. 

oneplus open new renders onleaks Smartprix inline oo

OnePlus Open seen with a larger rear camera module
Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Smartprix

 

The camera unit is likely to have a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens at the back. The OnePlus Open is also likely to feature two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

An alert slider and a power button with a fingerprint sensor are seen in the new design as well, a OnePlus staple, alongside the similar faux leather finish of the rear panel that was hinted at previously.

OnePlus Open is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It had earlier been tipped to carry a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The OnePlus Open was originally tipped to launch on August 29, but a later report stated that the launch may be delayed due to a change in the company's plan to use Samsung display panels in place of BOE. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open launch, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus Open design renders, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk Says X Will Pay Legal Bills of People ‘Unfairly Treated’ by Employers for Posting on Platform
Data Protection Bill Enables Citizen Surveillance, Will Have ‘Chilling Effect’ on Press Freedom: Editors Guild

