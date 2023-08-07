OnePlus Open is expected to launch soon as the first foldable smartphone from the company. In a year that has seen the launch of several foldable phones - including book style and clamshell, the first foldable phone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer is highly anticipated. Several reports and leaks have suggested the likely specifications and features of the upcoming handset. Renders leaked earlier had shown the probable design of the phone. Now, a report has leaked more renders of the OnePlus Open that suggest a change in design from previous leaks.

New images shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix show some noticeable differences from the OnePlus Open design renders leaked previously. The images show a significantly larger circular rear camera module placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. When compared to previous leaks, it also appears that OnePlus is likely to launch its foldable with a wider display, altering the aspect ratio.

OnePlus Open as seen in new leaked design renders

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Smartprix

The new renders of the OnePlus Open flaunt rounded corners and slimmer bezels as compared to the initial designs. The handset is seen with a flat outer frame with rounded corners. They also show that both top and bottom speaker positions have been adjusted, reportedly for a better audio experience.

Moreover, the large circular rear camera module on the OnePlus Open also appears to be slightly more lifted as compared to earlier design leaks. Three large camera sensors are visible within the module with an additional sensor placed below the 'H' logo standing for the Hasselblad-branded cameras that the phone is expected to feature.

OnePlus Open seen with a larger rear camera module

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Smartprix

The camera unit is likely to have a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens at the back. The OnePlus Open is also likely to feature two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

An alert slider and a power button with a fingerprint sensor are seen in the new design as well, a OnePlus staple, alongside the similar faux leather finish of the rear panel that was hinted at previously.

OnePlus Open is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It had earlier been tipped to carry a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The OnePlus Open was originally tipped to launch on August 29, but a later report stated that the launch may be delayed due to a change in the company's plan to use Samsung display panels in place of BOE.

