OnePlus Open August Launch Could Be Delayed Due to Change in Display Manufacturer: All Details

OnePlus Open was tipped to launch on August 29.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 11:12 IST
OnePlus Open August Launch Could Be Delayed Due to Change in Display Manufacturer: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

OnePlus Open is expected to debut as a derivative of the Oppo Find N2 (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is said to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display
  • OnePlus Open might go against the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 5

OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable phone, was speculated to go official on August 29. Now, a tipster contradicts the previous report saying that OnePlus has pushed back the launch timeline. The delay is said to be due to a change in the production plan for the phone's screens. The OnePlus Open was originally supposed to use a BOE panel, but the company is now said to be testing the foldable phone with display panels from Samsung. The OnePlus Open is tipped to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Well known tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) earlier claimed that OnePlus Open will launch on August 29. However, the tipster now tweeted that the company's first foldable phone will now face a delay in launch. According to him, a late switch by OnePlus in display manufacturing is causing the delay. The OnePlus Open was earlier said to come with BOE panels, but now, OnePlus is reportedly switching over to Samsung panels.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the OnePlus Open. Therefore, it is recommended to take the details with a pinch of salt.

The purported OnePlus Open has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumours lately. As per a recent leak, the handset could run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be available in black and green colour options.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is expected to pack a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens. For selfies, it could carry two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

OnePlus's first-ever foldable phone, OnePlus Open, is expected to compete against devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold and Vivo X Fold 2.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Specifications, OnePlus, Samsung, BOE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
