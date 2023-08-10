OnePlus smartphone users in India who were impacted by the green line display problem have now been provided with some relief. The Chinese smartphone brand has reportedly announced a lifetime screen warranty across its own affected handsets in the country. With this, users can have the screen on their OnePlus smartphone replaced for free and as many times as they want under specific conditions. The company's latest move comes following outrage from several users over the OxygenOS 13 stable update that allegedly made green lines appear on the displays of OnePlus handsets. Affected phones include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R, which are compatible with the OxygenOS 13 update.

In the last few months, several OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 9 series smartphone users on Reddit, Twitter, and OnePlus community forums complained that green lines are appearing on the OLED panel of their handsets after installing the OxygenOS 13.1 update. Multiple affected users said that restarting or downgrading to the old build was not helping to solve the issue. The Android 13-based firmware allegedly included dozen of bugs.

Responding to this case, OnePlus reportedly said in a press statement that it was aware of the issue on some OnePlus devices and will provide a “lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices.”

A report by Android Authority quotes the statement — “We realise that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologise for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The warranty programme is available for OnePlus handsets purchased in India.

Besides the screen warranty, OnePlus is also providing discounts for a handset upgrade. As per announcements posted at Indian OnePlus Exclusive Service Centers, spotted by Telegram user @docnok63, the company is offering OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R owners with a green line fault a discount voucher. This voucher can be used to purchase a new OnePlus smartphone, but only if the purchase is made online.

