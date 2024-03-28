OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in January this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The company now seems to have shifted its focus on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Ace series handset. It is said to go official in the third quarter of 2024. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could get an 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also claims that the phone will get an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. It is said to feature a metal middle frame and a glass build.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to go official in the third quarter of this year. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and offer 100W fast charging support.

Additionally, OnePlus is said to be working on a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-powered handset. It is said to be released in the fourth quarter. It is expected to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This could be the purported OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The latter was launched in August 2923 in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus's Ace 2 Pro has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, and 16-megapixel selfie camera are the other specifications of the handset. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

