OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display, 100W Fast Charging, More

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to go official in the third quarter of this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2024 12:50 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display, 100W Fast Charging, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will debut as a successor to OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
  • It is said to feature metal middle frames
  • OnePlus is said to be working on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-powered device
OnePlus Ace 3 was launched in January this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The company now seems to have shifted its focus on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Ace series handset. It is said to go official in the third quarter of 2024. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could get an 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also claims that the phone will get an 8T LTPO curved screen with 1.5K resolution. It is said to feature a metal middle frame and a glass build.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to go official in the third quarter of this year. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and offer 100W fast charging support.

Additionally, OnePlus is said to be working on a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-powered handset. It is said to be released in the fourth quarter. It is expected to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This could be the purported OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The latter was launched in August 2923 in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus's Ace 2 Pro has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, and 16-megapixel selfie camera are the other specifications of the handset. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display, 100W Fast Charging, More
