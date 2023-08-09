OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications have been teased by the Chinese company ahead of the phone's official launch on August 16. The new OnePlus smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.74-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and TUV Rheinland certification. It will have BOE's Q9+ panel for improved colour and visual experience. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 24GB of RAM.

The Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers on Weibo, disclosing the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. It is confirmed to feature a 6.74-inch OLED 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) resolution display by BOE. This latest Q9+ panel offers 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 450ppi pixel density. The display comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission and is rated to deliver up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It also has TUV SUD Precise Touching S level certification.

OnePlus is also teasing 2.17mm ultra-thin bezels on the upcoming handset. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. The battery is claimed to be durable for 4 years or 1,600 charging cycles.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro debuts a new “Rain Touch” technology that is claimed to improve the touch experience while operating the device with wet fingers. OnePlus has shared a video on the micro-blogging platform showing how the displays of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro respond to touch inputs in rain.

Earlier this week, OnePlus marked August 16 as the launch date for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China. It is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard memory. The handset is also teased to feature a triple camera setup at the rear, comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

