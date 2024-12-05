Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China’s 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support

The Ace 5 Pro has been listed on the 3C website with model number PKR110.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 16:57 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is teased to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

  • OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 are confirmed to go official in China soon
  • OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The exact launch date has not yet been announced
OnePlus Ace 5 will be introduced in China this month alongside OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. As we wait for the formal announcement, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro has reportedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC aka 3C) authority. The alleged listing suggests fast charging details of the phone. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

GizmoChina spotted a OnePlus phone with model number PKR110 on the 3C site that is believed to be the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the publication, the bundled charger of the phone has model number VCBAOBCH with 5VDC 2A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging technology.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro offers the same charging speed. Both OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 are confirmed to go official in China later this month. OnePlus is actively teasing the arrival of the new phones without disclosing the exact launch date.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications

The Pro model is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to debut in markets outside China as the OnePlus 13R, the Pro model, in contrast, could remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera.

 

