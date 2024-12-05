MSI Claw 8+ AI and Claw 7+ AI were launched on Tuesday as the company's latest handheld gaming consoles. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors paired with 32GB of RAM and sport up to 8-inch touchscreen displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the Claw 8+ AI and Claw 7+ AI run on Windows 11 and have a fingerprint scanner located on the power button. The consoles pack 6-cell Li-Po batteries that can be charged at 65W.

MSI Claw 8+ AI, MSI Claw 7+ AI Price, Availability

MSI Claw 8+ AI price is set at $899 (roughly Rs. 76,150) and it will be available in a single Sandstorm colourway, while the MSI Claw 7+ AI costs $799 (roughly Rs. 67,680) and comes in a Black colour option.

These devices are currently available to preorder in the US, and they will go on sale via the company's website and Amazon on January 15, 2025.

MSI Claw 8+ AI, MSI Claw 7+ AI Specifications

Both the MSI Claw 8+ AI and MSI Claw 7+ AI run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box, along with the company's proprietary App Player software that can be used to run Android games. They are powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, along with an Intel Arc 140V GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM.

MSI Claw 8+ AI (top) and Claw 7+ AI

Photo Credit: MSI

The Claw 8+ AI model features an 8-inch Full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS touchscreen display, while the Claw 7+ AI has a 7-inch Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display. These screens refresh at 120Hz and a 500nits peak brightness level.

You get 1TB and 512GB of SSD storage on the MSI Claw 8+ AI and Claw 7+ AI, respectively. The former supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth connectivity, while the latter offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Both models are equipped with two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports with support for USB PD 3.0 charging. They also feature a MicroSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the power button also houses a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The MSI Claw 8+ AI packs a 6-cell 80Wh battery, while the Claw 7+ AI has a smaller 54.5Wh battery. Both models can be charged at 65W using a USB PD 3.0 charger. The Claw 8+ AI measures 299x126x24mm and weighs 795g, while the Claw 7+ AI measures 290x117x21.2mm and weighs 675g.