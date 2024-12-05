Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13

Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13

The free trial will include Multiplayer and Zombies, including new maps like Hideout and Hacienda, Activision said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 December 2024 15:45 IST
Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available for a week-long free trial across platforms next week. Activision announced that certain modes of its latest shooter will be accessible for free from December 13 through December 20 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The free trial will include Multiplayer and Zombies, including new Multiplayer maps like Hideout and Hacienda, the publisher said. Black Ops 6 campaign, however, won't be part of the seven-day free access period.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Announced

Activision announced the game's free access week in a post on X, confirming that new maps and modes introduced in Black Ops 6 Season 1 will be available as part of the trial.

Multiplayer maps available in the free trial include Racket, Hacienda, Nuke Town Holiday, Extraction, Hideout and Heirloom, an accompanying infographic confirmed. Players will have access to classical Multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Kill Order. The popular Prop Hunt mode, which brings a hide-and-seek bend to traditional Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay, will also be included.

Finally, players can also try out Call of Duty's PvE mode, Zombies, during the free trial period, with Liberty Falls and Terminus maps available.

Activision is also gearing up to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's mid-season update. Season 1 Reloaded arrives Thursday, December 5, bringing three new Multiplayer maps — Hacienda, Racket, and Nuketown Holiday. The update will also add a new Zombies map, named Citadelle des Morts.

In addition to new maps, Season 1 Reloaded will add new weapons and perks, new modes, a new Zombie enemy, new gameplay content and more. The update's two new limited-time Multiplayer modes include Ran-Snack and Infectious Holiday, both of which will be added on December 12.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Black Ops 6, Call of Duty, Black Ops 6 Free Trial, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites

Related Stories

Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  2. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 in India
  3. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  4. Tecno Megapad 11 With 8,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  5. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Can Now 'Control' Smartphone Tasks
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series on December 5
  7. Realme Neo 7 Design Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China’s 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support
  3. Google’s AI-Powered Weather Prediction Model GenCast Outperforms Top Forecasting Systems, Says Study
  4. One UI 7 Beta Said to Roll Out on December 5; Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get Priority Access
  5. Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MSI Claw 8 AI+, Claw 7 AI+ With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs , Up to 8-Inch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA's Twin Mini Satellites Captures Far-Infrared Radiation from Polar Regions
  8. Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13
  9. Mohrey OTT Release Date: Watch Jaaved Jaaferi’s Crime Thriller on Amazon MX Player
  10. Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »