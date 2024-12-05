Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available for a week-long free trial across platforms next week. Activision announced that certain modes of its latest shooter will be accessible for free from December 13 through December 20 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The free trial will include Multiplayer and Zombies, including new Multiplayer maps like Hideout and Hacienda, the publisher said. Black Ops 6 campaign, however, won't be part of the seven-day free access period.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Announced

Activision announced the game's free access week in a post on X, confirming that new maps and modes introduced in Black Ops 6 Season 1 will be available as part of the trial.

Multiplayer maps available in the free trial include Racket, Hacienda, Nuke Town Holiday, Extraction, Hideout and Heirloom, an accompanying infographic confirmed. Players will have access to classical Multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Kill Order. The popular Prop Hunt mode, which brings a hide-and-seek bend to traditional Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay, will also be included.

Finally, players can also try out Call of Duty's PvE mode, Zombies, during the free trial period, with Liberty Falls and Terminus maps available.

Activision is also gearing up to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's mid-season update. Season 1 Reloaded arrives Thursday, December 5, bringing three new Multiplayer maps — Hacienda, Racket, and Nuketown Holiday. The update will also add a new Zombies map, named Citadelle des Morts.

In addition to new maps, Season 1 Reloaded will add new weapons and perks, new modes, a new Zombie enemy, new gameplay content and more. The update's two new limited-time Multiplayer modes include Ran-Snack and Infectious Holiday, both of which will be added on December 12.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.