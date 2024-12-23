OnePlus Ace 5 series is set to be unveiled in China soon. The lineup will include a base OnePlus Ace 5 and an Ace 5 Pro variant. The design, colour options as well as the RAM and storage variants of the smartphones have been revealed previously. The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5, expected to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R, is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the higher-end Pro version will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Several other key features of the phones have been spotted on their TENAA listings.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro TENAA Listing

The base OnePlus Ace 5 with the model number PKG110 and Ace 5 Pro with the model number PKR110 have been spotted on China's TENAA certification site. Both phones are expected to get 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screens with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the handsets are expected to get in-display fingerprint sensors. They are likely to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

For optics, both OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are listed with 50-megapixel primary sensors paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back. Despite similar pixel counts, the two phones may get different main camera sensors. For the front cameras, both phones appear on the listing with 16-megapixel sensors.

The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 is said to carry a 6,285mAh rated battery, which could have a typical value of 6,400mAh. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is listed with a dual-cell battery with one 2,970mAh rated cell. It is expected to pack a total battery size of 6,100mAh typical value. The base and Pro models have earlier been tipped to support 80W and 100W wired fast charging.

Both OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are confirmed to get IR blasters. For dust and water resistance, the Pro variant is said to get an IP65 rating. The base version may measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in size and weigh 206g, while the Pro variant could have dimensions of 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.14mm and weigh 203g.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will be offered in Celestial Porcelain, Full Speed Black, and Gravitational Titanium colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and come in Moon White Porcelain, Starry Purple, and Submarine Black. Both handsets will be available with RAM and storage configurations of 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.