OnePlus 13R is expected to launch soon, possibly as early as January, following the timeline of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R. While an official announcement is yet to be made, key specifications of the device have surfaced online. The OnePlus 13R is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. It is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood and pack a 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 12R Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with 91Mobiles, has suggested the possible specifications of the OnePlus 13R. As per the leak, the handset will feature a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density, matching the screen of the OnePlus 12R. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.

OnePlus 13R is said to launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It could be available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. OnePlus is likely to launch more RAM and storage variants and colour options for the phone at launch or a later date.

For optics, the OnePlus 13R is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

On the front, the OnePlus 13R is said to carry a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. It could feature a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The recently launched OnePlus 13 also has the a similar capacity battery. For connectivity, it is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be. It could include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an Infrared blaster.

The OnePlus 13R is tipped to be slightly shorter and thinner than the OnePlus 12R and measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in dimensions.

