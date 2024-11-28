OnePlus Ace 5 will launch in China next month alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. A newly surfaced image of the vanilla model has now given us what could be our first clear look at the device's design. It appears to have a flat display with a hole punch design. The OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to come with a ceramic body with a metal middle frame. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is expected to boast a BOE X2 6.78-inch display and a 6,300mAh battery.

Tipster Digitial Chat Station shared an alleged render of the OnePlus Ace 5 on Weibo suggesting the back and front design of the upcoming phone. It shows a familiar circular camera module at the back that's present on the previous iterations of the device and the OnePlus 13. The camera island is seen with three sensors and an LED flash.

The alleged render of the OnePlus Ace 5 shows an alert slider on the left side. It is seen in a green shade and a flat display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The tipster claims that the handset will offer crystal shield glass protection. It is said to boast a metal middle frame and ceramic body. It is said to be available in a Sky Blue Painted Pottery colour option.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Expected)

The design leak comes after recent leaks shed light on the OnePlus Ace 5's hardware. It is believed to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The phone could feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and pack a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Both OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are confirmed to go official in China in December. The exact launch date has not yet been announced. The Pro version is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

