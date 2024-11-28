Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display

OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to get a flat screen with crystal shield glass protection.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 13:28 IST
OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5's alleged render shows an alert slider on the left side

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 appears to have triple rear cameras
  • It features a green shade
  • OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch in China next month alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. A newly surfaced image of the vanilla model has now given us what could be our first clear look at the device's design. It appears to have a flat display with a hole punch design. The OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to come with a ceramic body with a metal middle frame. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is expected to boast a BOE X2 6.78-inch display and a 6,300mAh battery.

Tipster Digitial Chat Station shared an alleged render of the OnePlus Ace 5 on Weibo suggesting the back and front design of the upcoming phone. It shows a familiar circular camera module at the back that's present on the previous iterations of the device and the OnePlus 13. The camera island is seen with three sensors and an LED flash.

The alleged render of the OnePlus Ace 5 shows an alert slider on the left side. It is seen in a green shade and a flat display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The tipster claims that the handset will offer crystal shield glass protection. It is said to boast a metal middle frame and ceramic body. It is said to be available in a Sky Blue Painted Pottery colour option.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Expected)

The design leak comes after recent leaks shed light on the OnePlus Ace 5's hardware. It is believed to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The phone could feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and pack a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Both OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are confirmed to go official in China in December. The exact launch date has not yet been announced. The Pro version is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 5 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  4. Your Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Play Music From Spotify
  5. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 Beta Next Month in These Countries
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for December Include It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem
  2. OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
  3. Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries
  4. Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology
  5. Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  6. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
  8. Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jupiter’s Earth-Sized Storms Might Be Caused by Magnetic Tornadoes, Study Claims
  10. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »