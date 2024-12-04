OnePlus has announced its OnePlus Community Sale in India. The sale will start on December 6 and will go on till December 17. Smartphones, earbuds, tablets and wearable devices from OnePlus are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. Besides the general discounts, customers can also avail of bank-based payment offers on ICICI Bank, OneCard and RBL bank credit cards during the sale. There are no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on select products.

OnePlus Community Sale: Deals on Phones, Tablets, and More

OnePlus 12, which was launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant, can be grabbed with a Rs. 6,000 discount in the upcoming sale. ICICI bank, OneCard and RBL credit card users can avail Rs. 7,000 discount as well. This will bring down the initial price tag to Rs. 59,999.

The OnePlus 12R is also confirmed to see a price drop of Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 3,000 bank discount during the sale. With this offer, the handset will start at Rs. 35,999. Select variants of the OnePlus Nord 4 are confirmed to get up to a Rs. 3,000 price cut in the sale. Further, customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000.

OnePlus' Community Sale brings a Rs. 2,000 discount and an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 on select bank cards on the OnePlus Nord CE 4. It will be sold for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 24,999. Buyers can avail of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R as part of a bundle deal.

The OnePlus Open is listed at Rs. 1,34,999, instead of Rs. 1,49,999, and the OnePlus Pad Go will be available for Rs. 27,999, instead of Rs. 37,999, during the sale. The OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will get a Rs. 2,000 price cut.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite buyers can get a Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount and get a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 on purchase.

The OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R will see a Rs. 3,000 price cut. Customers can also get an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus Watch 2 and Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Watch 2R. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be sold for Rs. 20,999 during the sale, down from Rs. 24,999.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will get a Rs. 1,000 price cut along with an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000. They will be available for Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will retail for Rs. 7,999, down from their original price of Rs. 11,999.

The aforementioned offers are available on OnePlus products purchased through the company's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. It will be valid across offline retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.