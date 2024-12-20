Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Spotted on MIIT Site Ahead of Launch Next Week

OnePlus Ace 5 is listed on MIIT with model number PKG110.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 series will be unveiled on December 26 in China
  • Both Ace series phones are confirmed to feature flat displays
  • The vanilla model is shown with a 6,285mAh-rated battery
OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are confirmed to launch in China next week. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, they have surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. The listing suggests that they will offer 5G connectivity. The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 is shown with a 6,285mAh battery. The OnePlus Ace 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition will power the Ace 5 Pro.

Two unannounced OnePlus smartphones have surfaced on the MIIT database with model numbers PKG110 and PKR110. The PKG110 is said to be associated with the OnePlus Ace 5, while the PKR110 is likely said to belong to the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. As per the listing, both models have dual SIM support and 5G connectivity. The vanilla model is shown with a 6,285mAh-rated battery and it is likely to be marketed as 6,500mAh.

The OnePlus Ace is listed with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It is shown with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The listing suggests 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options for the phone.

OnePlus already announced that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will be unveiled on December 26 in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 and new OnePlus Pad tablet are also confirmed to be released during the event. We already know the OnePlus Ace 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Ace 5 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset under the hood.

Both Ace series phones are confirmed to feature flat displays and slim bezels. They will have triple rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout on the display. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is teased in Submarine Black, Starry Sky Purple, and White Moon Porcelain colourways.

 

Nithya P Nair
