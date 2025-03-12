OnePlus started the year by announcing the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India and other global markets. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand seems to be preparing to launch new phones in the Ace 5 series. The lineup is likely to include a OnePlus Ace 5V model and a OnePlus Ace 5s model. The former is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chip, whereas the latter could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has suggested details about the OnePlus Ace 5s.

OnePlus Ace 5s Key Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share details about an unannounced OnePlus phone. It is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to run on the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and could feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

OnePlus' upcoming phone is said to get a new simple design. It could feature a battery with around 7,000mAh capacity. The phone is tipped to offer 80W or 100W fast charging support. While the post does not explicitly say the name of the OnePlus smartphone, the comments of the post and previous leaks point that the handset in question could be the OnePlus Ace 5s.

In the comments section, the tipster opined that the camera setup of the alleged OnePlus Ace 5s will not include a telephoto sensor. However, it could feature a ‘Magic Cube' button instead of an Alert Slider. OnePlus recently confirmed that it is indeed planning to replace the Alert Slider with a button.

However, OnePlus is yet to reveal plans to unveil any new Ace 5 series handsets. Meanwhile, the final model names of the phones are not yet known. Therefore, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The brand introduced the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 in China in December last year. They pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage and feature 6.78-inch displays with 1.5K resolution. The Pro model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC, while the Ace 5 sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. They have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.