OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e; Could Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 debuted in China last year
  • OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is tipped to come with a 6.77-inch display
  • Both models are rumoured to launch in May
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 smartphones could be succeeded by new additions to the company's Ace smartphone series soon. The firm is said to be gearing up to announce the new OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Supreme Edition under the Ace 5 series. A Chinese tipster has leaked details of the chipsets that are expected to power these smartphones. They are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is tipped to sport a 6.77-inch display and might feature dual rear cameras.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition Chipset Details Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share details about the purported OnePlus Ace 5 series smartphones. As per the post, the handset will be the first to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC. This new chipset is expected to be an upgraded version of the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It is said to be built on TSMC's 4nm process.

For enhanced gaming performance, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series phone is said to arrive the Fengchi gaming kernel, and could be called the OnePlus Ace 5. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is said to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Last year, OnePlus equipped the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC, while the OnePlus Ace 5 featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

While the post does not explicitly reveal the name of the OnePlus smartphone, previous rumours hint that the handset in question could be the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. It is anticipated to be announced alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition, which is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. Both models are expected to launch in China in May.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is tipped to come with a 6.77-inch OLED LTPS flat display. The display will house an optical fingerprint scanner. It is said to sport a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is likely to carry a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The brand introduced the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 in China in December last year, and pricing started at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). They pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage and feature 6.78-inch displays with 1.5K resolution. The handsets have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Nithya P Nair
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

