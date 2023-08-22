Oppo Find N3 and the Oneplus Open book style foldable smartphone are expected to be unveiled soon. The phones have been spotted previously on certification sites and benchmarking websites. Leaked specifications and design renders of the handsets have been doing the rounds of the rumour mill for a few weeks now. A couple of new leaks have now suggested key features of the Oppo Find N3 and hinted at the colour options of the OnePlus Open.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) shared in a post that the purported OnePlus Open model is likely to be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black colour options. Meanwhile, another tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), suggested in a Weibo post that the upcoming Oppo Find N3, expected to succeed the Oppo Find N2, will feature a 7.82-inch primary display with a resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels, and the cover panel is likely to be a 6.31-inch screen with a resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels.

The leak suggested that the Oppo Find N3 will launch with the highest pixel density among other foldable smartphones. With the suggested resolution, the phone's primary screen is expected to have a pixel density of 426ppi and the cover display is likely to come with a pixel density of 431ppi. It is also tipped to have an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The tipster added that the Oppo Find N3 is also expected to launch a "collector's edition" (translated from Chinese) model. The phone is tipped to launch with a variant of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. He added that the phone may also launch in a variant with 24GB of RAM.

Oppo hinted at the imminent launch of the Find N3 soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The phone is expected to launch in August.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Open has previously been tipped to launch within the month, likely on August 29.

