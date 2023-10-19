Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82 Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N3 is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 13:28 IST
Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 is equipped with a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover screen

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N3 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The inner display has Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection
  • The Oppo Find N3 is equipped with a dual selfie camera setup
Advertisement

Oppo Find N3 was launched on Thursday as the latest book-style foldable handset from the Chinese smartphone maker. The new foldable smartphone arrives as the successor to last year's Oppo Find N2 and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Oppo Find N3 has been announced on the same day that OnePlus is set to unveil its OnePlus Open — these smartphones were co-developed by both companies. The Oppo Find N3 is equipped with a new Flexion hinge that is claimed to have to been tested for 1,000,000 folds. 

Oppo Find N3 price, availability 

Oppo Find N3 price is set at SGD 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,45,300) for the sole 16GB + 256GB storage model. It comes in Champagne Gold and Classic Black colour options. It will be available for pre-order in Singapore starting October 20.  

Oppo Find N3 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find N3 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. It sports a large 7.82-inch 2K (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a 426ppi pixel density and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The inner screen has a touch response rate of up to 240Hz and supports up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The display has Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The foldable smartphone also has a cover screen with a 6.31-inch 2K (1,116x2,484 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 431ppi pixel density.

Oppo has equipped the new Find N3 with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 12GB by utilising unused storage. The foldable packs up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find N3 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 1/1.43-inch primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor. For selfies and video chats, the foldable smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display and a 32-megapixel secondary selfie sensor on the outer screen.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, under-screen ambient light sensor, and under-screen colour temperature sensor.

Oppo's latest foldable phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It includes OnePlus' tri-state alert slider to control the ring, mute and silent modes on the phone. The Oppo Find N3 packs a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,805mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,268x2,440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 price, Oppo Find N3 specifications, Oppo Find N3 launch, Oppo Find series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More
Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  2. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  3. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  4. Here’s How to Watch the OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today
  5. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  6. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  7. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  8. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get New Ultrawide Camera, Wi-Fi 7, More: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
  2. India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels, and More
  3. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Again, Adds 8.8 Million New Subscribers
  5. Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  6. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
  8. Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Freeze Bank Accounts Worth Rs 32.66 Crore in Cryptocurrency Fraud Probe
  9. OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »