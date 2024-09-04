Oppo Find N5 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Find N3. Although Oppo has not announced anything regarding the launch of its next book-style foldable phone, a tipster has leaked its launch timeline and specifications. The Oppo Find N5 is said to go official early next year. It is tipped to come with a thin build and could run on unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be launched in select markets as OnePlus Open 2. Last year, the OnePlus Open was unveiled in select markets as a rebadged Find N3.

Oppo Find N5 Key Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested the launch timeline and specifications of the unannounced Oppo Find N5 in a now deleted (via) post on Weibo. The handset is said to be unveiled in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with previous leaks about the launch of the OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N3, however, debuted in October 2023.

The Oppo Find N5 is tipped to get 2K resolution displays. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The foldable is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony camera. The camera setup is said to include a single unspecified periscope sensor. It could also have an alert slider and a waterproof build.

Like the predecessor, the Oppo Find N5 is said to boast a large circular camera island. It is said to have a thin and lightweight build with around 9.xmm thickness. The tipster in a comment claimed that it will have “record-breaking” thinness. If this turns out to be true, it will be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm) and Oppo Find N3 (11.7mm).

The Oppo Find N3 was launched in global markets as the OnePlus Open. Based on this, the Find N5 is speculated to be rebranded as OnePlus Open 2.

