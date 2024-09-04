Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown

Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown

OnePlus Open 2 was previously tipped to launch in Q1 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 18:45 IST
Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 was launched in global markets as the OnePlus Open

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N5 is tipped to have a thickness of less than 10mm
  • It is tipped to get 2K resolution displays
  • Oppo Find N5 could bring an alert slider and a water-resistant design
Advertisement

Oppo Find N5 is said to be in the works as a successor to last year's Find N3Although Oppo has not announced anything regarding the launch of its next book-style foldable phone, a tipster has leaked its launch timeline and specifications. The Oppo Find N5 is said to go official early next year. It is tipped to come with a thin build and could run on unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be launched in select markets as OnePlus Open 2. Last year, the OnePlus Open was unveiled in select markets as a rebadged Find N3.

Oppo Find N5 Key Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested the launch timeline and specifications of the unannounced Oppo Find N5 in a now deleted (via) post on Weibo. The handset is said to be unveiled in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with previous leaks about the launch of the OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N3, however, debuted in October 2023.

The Oppo Find N5 is tipped to get 2K resolution displays. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The foldable is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony camera. The camera setup is said to include a single unspecified periscope sensor. It could also have an alert slider and a waterproof build.

Like the predecessor, the Oppo Find N5 is said to boast a large circular camera island. It is said to have a thin and lightweight build with around 9.xmm thickness. The tipster in a comment claimed that it will have “record-breaking” thinness. If this turns out to be true, it will be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm) and Oppo Find N3 (11.7mm).

The Oppo Find N3 was launched in global markets as the OnePlus Open. Based on this, the Find N5 is speculated to be rebranded as OnePlus Open 2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N5 Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find N3, OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GoPro Hero 13 Black With Support for HB-Series Lenses Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero Model
Japan’s Financial Regulator May Cut Crypto Tax, Encourage Investors to Engage with VDAs
Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Key Features Tipped; Could Get 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  4. Beats Solo Buds Review
  5. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel's New Lunar Lake Processors Launched
  6. Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Laptop CPUs Launched With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset for More Affordable Copilot+ PCs Announced Ahead of IFA 2024
  2. Google Announces Five New Features for Android and Wear OS Device
  3. New Light Source Advances Quantum Communication with Exceptionally Bright Entangled Photons
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Corrects Misconceptions About Sizes of Early Galaxies
  5. NASA Solves Mystery of Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  6. Saturn to Enter Opposition Soon: What It Means and How to Watch the Rare Astronomical Event
  7. Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge
  8. Pixel 9 Series, Older Pixel Phones Receiving Android 14 September Security Patch With Improvements
  9. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Could Take Thinnest Foldable Phone Crown
  10. GoPro Hero 13 Black With Support for HB-Series Lenses Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »