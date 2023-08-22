Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z FE Affordable Lineup Rumoured to Launch Next Year After Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is said to debut soon as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 16:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z FE Affordable Lineup Rumoured to Launch Next Year After Galaxy Z Fold 6

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were unveiled last month during the Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung currently dominates the market for foldable smartphones
  • Price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 in India
  • Samsung is planning to unveil Fan Edition versions of the foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were released during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last month. As competition in the foldable smartphone is heating up with new entrants such as Google's Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr+, and Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, incumbent market leader Samsung is reportedly looking to unveil foldable phones with affordable price tags starting next year. A tipster has suggested that Samsung plans to unveil a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable phone called the Galaxy Z FE (Fan Edition). The South Korean tech company is rumoured to release Fan Edition versions of the foldable phone after the release of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next year.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Samsung is planning to unveil Fan Edition versions of the foldable phones starting next year. Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Z FE model after the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next year.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 FE — the toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 — is expected to launch soon. Once it goes official, the company might announce more Fan Edition products consistently every year.

Samsung has been dominating the market for foldable smartphones for several years now. The company has released five iterations of its Galaxy Z Fold flagships, most recently the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The foldable phone space is now entering a competitive phase with companies like Google, Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi challenging Samsung's position with the release of new foldables. The latest Galaxy Z foldable phones will go up against the likes of Pixel Fold, Huawei's Mate X3, Motorola Razr+, Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, and Oppo's Find N2.

The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 in India for the 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB storage model.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 handsets are powered by Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and feature a new Flex Hinge. They run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft, Activision to Sell Cloud Streaming Rights to Ubisoft to Get UK Regulator's Nod for $69 Billion Deal
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Camera Captures New Pictures of the Moon From 70km Altitude: See Here

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z FE Affordable Lineup Rumoured to Launch Next Year After Galaxy Z Fold 6
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  3. iPhone 15 Could Get Colour-Matched USB Type-C Cables: See Leaked Image
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Battery Capacity Tipped Again: Check Here
  6. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Gets Ready to Make History With Soft-Landing on Moon's Surface
  9. Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Camera Captures New Pictures of the Moon: See Here
  10. Here's Why Space Agencies Are Racing to the Moon's South Pole
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer One 10, One 8 Android Tablets With MediaTek MT8768 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z FE Affordable Lineup Rumoured to Launch Next Year After Galaxy Z Fold 6
  3. Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Camera Captures New Pictures of the Moon From 70km Altitude: See Here
  4. Microsoft, Activision to Sell Cloud Streaming Rights to Ubisoft to Get UK Regulator's Nod for $69 Billion Deal
  5. As Chandrayaan-3 Prepares for Landing, Experts Explain Moon's Many Mysteries
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Go On Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Canara Bank Rolls Out CBDC App Interoperable With UPI, Users Highlight Issues
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Gets Ready to Make History With Soft-Landing on Moon's South Pole
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+ Battery Details Also Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.