Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were released during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last month. As competition in the foldable smartphone is heating up with new entrants such as Google's Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr+, and Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, incumbent market leader Samsung is reportedly looking to unveil foldable phones with affordable price tags starting next year. A tipster has suggested that Samsung plans to unveil a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable phone called the Galaxy Z FE (Fan Edition). The South Korean tech company is rumoured to release Fan Edition versions of the foldable phone after the release of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next year.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Samsung is planning to unveil Fan Edition versions of the foldable phones starting next year. Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Z FE model after the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next year.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 FE — the toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 — is expected to launch soon. Once it goes official, the company might announce more Fan Edition products consistently every year.

Samsung has been dominating the market for foldable smartphones for several years now. The company has released five iterations of its Galaxy Z Fold flagships, most recently the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The foldable phone space is now entering a competitive phase with companies like Google, Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi challenging Samsung's position with the release of new foldables. The latest Galaxy Z foldable phones will go up against the likes of Pixel Fold, Huawei's Mate X3, Motorola Razr+, Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, and Oppo's Find N2.

The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 in India for the 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB storage model.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 handsets are powered by Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and feature a new Flex Hinge. They run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

