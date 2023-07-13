Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design

OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design

OnePlus foldable is expected to launch in China first but is likely to eventually witness a global rollout.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2023 15:20 IST
OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus foldable smartphone was first teased at the Cloud 11 launch event in February 2023

Highlights
  • The handset has been previously tipped to carry several monikers
  • OnePlus Prime/ Peak/ Edge/ Wing were among the names considered
  • OnePlus Open could launch in black, gold and green colour options

OnePlus's foldable smartphone, said to be called OnePlus Open, is expected to launch soon. The phone was first teased at the Cloud 11 launch event earlier this year in February. Leaked design renders have suggested that the phone may launch in black, gold, and green colour options. Several reports have also suggested purported specifications of the first book-style foldable smartphone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer. A new report suggests the probable launch date of the foldable. Since the model has been previously said to carry several different monikers without any official confirmation yet, a tipster hints at the most likely name as well.

According to a SmartPrix report citing tipster Arvind, the OnePlus V Fold or OnePlus Open is likely to launch on August 29. As per earlier reports, the phone is expected to launch in China first and then see a gradual global rollout, which is also expected to include India and the US.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), in the meantime, shared in a tweet that the OnePlus foldable is most likely to carry the OnePlus Open moniker. The tipster added that the phone is expected to provide "excellent" displays, cameras, speakers, and other hardware, all while offering a really good design and texture.

OnePlus Open is likely to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the phone is expected to pack a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens,and  a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens placed on the rear panel. It is also tipped to feature two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

Leaked renders of the phone have shown a lychee-like leather finish with a large circular centre-aligned camera module. The Hasselblad-branded cameras are expected to have a periscope lens claimed to offer better-quality zoomed-in images with less noise and lesser loss. The OnePlus Open has been tipped to be offered in black, gold and green colourways. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus foldable launch date, OnePlus foldable moniker, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Honor Magic V2 With 7.92-Inch Inner Display, Slim Design Debuts at This Price
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  6. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Check Price
  8. Apple Rolls Out First iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma Public Beta Updates
  9. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  10. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Smart Ring Wearable: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Sues Texas Entities Over Data Scraping as Elon Musk Reaffirms Reason for Tweet Read Limits: Report
  2. OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design
  3. Google Rolls Out Its AI Chatbot, Bard, in Europe and Brazil to Take on Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT
  4. Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched
  5. Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs
  6. iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support
  7. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
  8. Honor Magic V2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 7.92-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision
  10. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Public Beta 1 Rolling Out: How to Sign Up to Test Apple's Upcoming Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.