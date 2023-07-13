OnePlus's foldable smartphone, said to be called OnePlus Open, is expected to launch soon. The phone was first teased at the Cloud 11 launch event earlier this year in February. Leaked design renders have suggested that the phone may launch in black, gold, and green colour options. Several reports have also suggested purported specifications of the first book-style foldable smartphone from the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer. A new report suggests the probable launch date of the foldable. Since the model has been previously said to carry several different monikers without any official confirmation yet, a tipster hints at the most likely name as well.

According to a SmartPrix report citing tipster Arvind, the OnePlus V Fold or OnePlus Open is likely to launch on August 29. As per earlier reports, the phone is expected to launch in China first and then see a gradual global rollout, which is also expected to include India and the US.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), in the meantime, shared in a tweet that the OnePlus foldable is most likely to carry the OnePlus Open moniker. The tipster added that the phone is expected to provide "excellent" displays, cameras, speakers, and other hardware, all while offering a really good design and texture.

OnePlus Open is likely to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the phone is expected to pack a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens,and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens placed on the rear panel. It is also tipped to feature two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

Leaked renders of the phone have shown a lychee-like leather finish with a large circular centre-aligned camera module. The Hasselblad-branded cameras are expected to have a periscope lens claimed to offer better-quality zoomed-in images with less noise and lesser loss. The OnePlus Open has been tipped to be offered in black, gold and green colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.