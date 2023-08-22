Technology News
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Programme Goes Live for Users in India

OnePlus Nord 3 5G's Andorid 14-based OxygenOS 14 CBT programme is available for only 500 users.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 19:08 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Programme Goes Live for Users in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 5G was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Closed beta testers will receive early software updates with new features
  • Android 14 is inching closer to its final stable release
  • Active OnePlus Community members can join the programme

OnePlus Nord 3 5G was launched in India in July with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus Nord 2T successor shipped with the company's Oxygen OS 13.1 skin based on the Android 13 operating system. Now, OnePlus has started the Andorid 14-based OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G users in the country ahead of a public release. The CBT programme is limited to 500 users and they can find and report OS bugs to OnePlus so that any critical issues will be fixed ahead of public release.

OnePlus announced its closed beta testing programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G through its community page on Monday (August 21). As per the post, the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 CBT programme is currently open for 500 OnePlus Nord 3 5G users in India. Interested users can join the programme to experience OnePlus's next custom skin in advance and submit feedback and suggestions to improve the software experience.

Active OnePlus Community members with the Indian variant of OnePlus Nord 3 5G can join the programme and participants will need to follow a few guidelines.

As this is an early beta update, it is likely to include multiple bugs, therefore, caution is advised before installing the beta version on your handset. Also, participants might require to flash their OnePlus Nord 3 units and delete all of their existing device data while installing the update. OnePlus recommends that users save all their data all the time.

OnePlus has listed some known issues with the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 beta update, and these include missing charging icon, probable ringing of the phone in case of no incoming call, probable misordering of album photos, Google Contacts failure to delete multiple contacts, screen flashes during auto screen-off, and camera fails to recognize QR code among others. Participants of the  OnePlus Nord 3 5G CBT programme are required to communicate with OnePlus staff regularly through the CBT Telegram group. 

Looking at the past updates, OnePlus could soon announce an Open Beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G followed by an eventual stable release after the completion of the CBT.

The OnePlus Nord 3 price in India is set at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, whereas the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OxygenOS 14, Android 14, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus, Closed Beta Testing, CBT Programme, OnePlus Nord 3 5G CBT Programme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Programme Goes Live for Users in India
