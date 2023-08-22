OnePlus Nord 3 5G was launched in India in July with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus Nord 2T successor shipped with the company's Oxygen OS 13.1 skin based on the Android 13 operating system. Now, OnePlus has started the Andorid 14-based OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G users in the country ahead of a public release. The CBT programme is limited to 500 users and they can find and report OS bugs to OnePlus so that any critical issues will be fixed ahead of public release.

OnePlus announced its closed beta testing programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G through its community page on Monday (August 21). As per the post, the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 CBT programme is currently open for 500 OnePlus Nord 3 5G users in India. Interested users can join the programme to experience OnePlus's next custom skin in advance and submit feedback and suggestions to improve the software experience.

Active OnePlus Community members with the Indian variant of OnePlus Nord 3 5G can join the programme and participants will need to follow a few guidelines.

As this is an early beta update, it is likely to include multiple bugs, therefore, caution is advised before installing the beta version on your handset. Also, participants might require to flash their OnePlus Nord 3 units and delete all of their existing device data while installing the update. OnePlus recommends that users save all their data all the time.

OnePlus has listed some known issues with the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 beta update, and these include missing charging icon, probable ringing of the phone in case of no incoming call, probable misordering of album photos, Google Contacts failure to delete multiple contacts, screen flashes during auto screen-off, and camera fails to recognize QR code among others. Participants of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G CBT programme are required to communicate with OnePlus staff regularly through the CBT Telegram group.

Looking at the past updates, OnePlus could soon announce an Open Beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G followed by an eventual stable release after the completion of the CBT.

The OnePlus Nord 3 price in India is set at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, whereas the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

