OnePlus launched a bunch of devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, during the Cloud 11 launch event on Tuesday. The company also took this opportunity to offer us a glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphones. The teaser only reveals that the Shenzhen company plans to bring, what appear to foldable smartphones, to the market sometime in Q3 of 2023. If recent leaks are to be believed, then OnePlus would introduce two foldable smartphones — the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold.

Toward the end of the OnePlus 11 launch event on Tuesday, the company briefly teased about an upcoming launch in Q3 2023. The teaser shows what appears to be foldable smartphones. The complete design, specifications, and monikers are still under wraps. However, OnePlus confirmed that we can expect something "phenomenal" in Q3 of 2023.

Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma had leaked a screenshot of trademarks filed by OnePlus. The leaked listings suggested that the company's upcoming foldable smartphone could be named OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip. Furthermore, Sharma believes that internal testing for at least one of these models has already begun in several regions, including Europe.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau had previously shared an image of a hinge mechanism, indicating that the company was working on a foldable device. At the time, it was believed that the company's foldable device would be based on the Oppo Find N.

However, since then, the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip have been launched in China. There are also reports suggesting that the Oppo Find N2 Flip might debut in India in February. We might not see much alteration in the OnePlus V Fold as the Oppo Find N2 is not expected to launch globally. On the other hand, OnePlus will have to differentiate the OnePlus V Flip from the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.