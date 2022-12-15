Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip were launched at the Oppo Inno Day on Thursday. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the new foldable smartphones are equipped with high-end SoCs, 120Hz displays and feature Hasselblad-branded cameras. The Oppo Find N2 comes as a successor to last year's Find N and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a 4,520mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo Find N2 will be exclusive to the company's home market, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, in contrast, has MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood. The clamshell foldable smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. Both new foldable phones run on Android 13 and feature 32-megapixel selfie sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip price

Oppo Find N2 price has been set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB storage configuration has a price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,800) It comes in Cloud White, Pine Green, and Plain Black (translated) colour options.

In contrast, the Oppo Find N2 Flip price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and the 16GB + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is offered in Elegant Black, Flow Gold and Muzi (translated) colours

Both Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in China in the coming weeks. The former will be exclusive to the company's home market, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip is confirmed to release in other international markets.

Oppo Find N2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo Find N2 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top. It features a 7.6-inch primary WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and 1550nits of peak brightness. The display has a pixel density of 370ppi, 87.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The foldable smartphone also has a cover screen with a 5.54-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,120 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 429 PPI, 130Hz touch sampling rate and is rated to deliver up to 1,350 nits of maximum brightness. It has 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

Under the hood, Oppo Find N2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is not expandable via microSD card. It also features a second-generation hinge.

For optics, Oppo Find N2 carries a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a telephoto lens with a 49-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, the foldable smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera on its cover with an 88.5-degree field of view. The camera system is powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, under-screen ambient light sensor, and under-screen colour temperature sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The Oppo Find N2 packs a 4,520mAh dual-cell battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. It measures 72.6 x 14.6 x 132.2mm when folded and the glass variant weighs 237 grams.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell smartphone also runs on Android 13 based ColorOS 13.0 and features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 403ppi pixel density and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone also has a cover display of 3.62-inch size that has 382x720 pixels resolution and 250ppi pixel density and up to 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo has equipped the foldable phone with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, alongside an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 lens. The phone also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens and a 90-degree field of view.

Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, as are the sensors. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature.

Oppo has provided a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery on the Find N2 Flip that supports 44W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 166.2 x75.2 x 7.45mm when unfolded and 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm when unfolded. It weighs 191 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.