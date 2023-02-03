Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable smartphone was released in China in December 2022, alongside the Find N2. The smartphone, which has a more advanced water drop hinge design that lessens creasing and eases stress on the internal folding display, is now expected to launch globally soon. The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip was spotted on various certifying sites, including Geekbech. A recent leak has suggested the expected time for the smartphone to be made available in Indian markets.

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) says that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India this February. A previous report suggested that the phone would launch globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, with a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display, was launched in China last year. The smartphone has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 403ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It runs ColorOS 13.0, an Android 13-based operating system. The Find N2 Flip from Oppo sports a 3.62-inch cover display with a 382x720 resolution, 250ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Oppo has included up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the foldable phone, with up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage available on the device.

The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, in addition to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Atop its folding display, the Oppo Find N2 Flip also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 90-degree field of view.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery that enables 44W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone weighs 191 grams.

