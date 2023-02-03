Technology News

Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-inch AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch in India in February

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 February 2023 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip global variant has been spotted on various certification listings recently

  • Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0
  • The smartphone has a cover display of 3.62-inch
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in China last year

Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable smartphone was released in China in December 2022, alongside the Find N2. The smartphone, which has a more advanced water drop hinge design that lessens creasing and eases stress on the internal folding display, is now expected to launch globally soon. The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip was spotted on various certifying sites, including Geekbech. A recent leak has suggested the expected time for the smartphone to be made available in Indian markets.

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) says that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India this February. A previous report suggested that the phone would launch globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, with a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display, was launched in China last year. The smartphone has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 403ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It runs ColorOS 13.0, an Android 13-based operating system. The Find N2 Flip from Oppo sports a 3.62-inch cover display with a 382x720 resolution, 250ppi pixel density, and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Oppo has included up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the foldable phone, with up to 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage available on the device.

The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, in addition to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Atop its folding display, the Oppo Find N2 Flip also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 90-degree field of view.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery that enables 44W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone weighs 191 grams.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

