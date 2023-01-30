OnePlus Cloud 11 event will take place on February 7
Highlights
OnePlus has not launched a foldable or rollable phone till now
It hasn't yet revealed any details about foldable smartphones so far
OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event
OnePlus is all set to unveil OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11 5G, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. Besides these new products, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first foldable smartphones soon. The foldable smartphone lineup is said to include both conventional folding and clamshell devices. OnePlus has allegedly filed trademarks for OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip smartphones. At this point, there are no official details available about the OnePlus foldable models and it is unclear whether the devices will even debut this year.
Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a screenshot of trademarks filed by OnePlus for its foldable devices. The listing suggests OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip monikers for the upcoming models. He claims that internal testing of (at least) one of these devices has begun in several regions, including Europe. The brand is said to launch conventional (horizontal) folding smartphones and clamshell foldable smartphones. OnePlus has not released a foldable phone yet.
OnePlus hasn't yet announced any specifications of its foldable handset so far. In August last year, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau shared pictures of a hinge on Twitter hinting about the development of a foldable smartphone without confirming the name and other details.
The first foldable smartphone by OnePlus could feature some similarities to Oppo's Find N that was launched in December 2021. It is rumoured to come with Android 13. Having said that, the company may consider announcing its plans for foldable phones during the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. The event will see the launch of the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
More