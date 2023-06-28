Technology News

OnePlus V Fold Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The OnePlus V Fold is tipped to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 28 June 2023 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Smartprix

OnePlus V Fold is seen in a black colour variant in the report citing specifications

Highlights
  • OnePlus V Fold could sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display
  • The book-style foldable is likely to launch in July or August
  • OnePlus V Fold is tipped to pack a 4800mAh battery

OnePlus V Fold is expected to launch soon. The phone is likely to launch in July or August. It has previously been tipped to have a similar design to the Oppo Find N3. Moreover, design renders of the upcoming handset have been leaked earlier. An exclusive report now suggests key specifications of the book-style foldable smartphone, including its processor and battery details. The report adds the details of the main and cover displays, and also hints at the camera information of the first foldable smartphone from the Shenzen-basedanufa mobile mcturing company.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus V Fold is expected to launch by July or August this year. The book-style foldable may also carry the moniker OnePlus Fold. It is tipped to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover panel with a similar refresh rate.

The OnePlus foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and fastest yet, and octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the purported phone is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The phone is also said to be equipped with two front cameras. The cover screen is expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, while the inner panel is likely to sport a 20-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus V Fold is expected to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a company-exclusive feature, the alert slider.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report
Fire-Boltt Grenade Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch LCD Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Details

