OnePlus Ace 2 was launched in China on Tuesday, and a rebadged version of the handset later made its debut as the OnePlus 11R in India. Both smartphones feature a similar design as the OnePlus 11 5G, at a more affordable price point. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been tipped to be gearing up to launch an additional Ace-branded smartphone in the Chinese market, in the form of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. A tipster who has leaked the details of the purported smartphone has also shared the alleged model number and some key specifications of the Pro model of the OnePlus Ace 2 handset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked details of a new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset via a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The company is gearing up to launch its next Ace-branded model, which could be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, according to the tipster. It could debut in China sporting the model number PHP110, according to the tipster.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone is tipped to arrive in China featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution (1,240 x 2,772 pixels). The display is expected to sport a centrally located hole-punch cutout in order to house its front-facing camera sensor.

Under the hood, the upcoming smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and 16GB of RAM, suggests the tipster. Meanwhile, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the leak suggests that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M macro camera. However, the specifications of the front-facing camera on the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro have not been shared by the tipster.

However, a Gizmochina report suggests that the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will feature 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. as per the report.

However, it is important to note that OnePlus has not provided any official confirmation regarding the launch, design, or specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro model smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.