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  • OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched in India With 6.75 Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 12:32 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 13,700 sq mm heat dissipation area
  • OnePlus N6 Lite 4G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor
  • It has an IP64 rating
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OnePlus N6 Lite 4G has been launched in India. The new OnePlus N series smartphone has a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Unisoc chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The company has launched the new phone in two colours. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit. 

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Price in India, Availability

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is available in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colours.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is rated to deliver up to 900 nits of HBM brightness and supports 86 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 13,700 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management.

oneplus nord 6 lite OnePlus N6 Lite 4G

For optics, the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance. OnePlus says the phone has the MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a single multi-magnet speaker with OReality Audio.

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G houses a 7,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.7 hours of calling time on a single charge. 

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Price in India, OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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