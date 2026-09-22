OnePlus N6 Lite 4G has been launched in India. The new OnePlus N series smartphone has a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Unisoc chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The company has launched the new phone in two colours. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Price in India, Availability

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is available in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colours.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is rated to deliver up to 900 nits of HBM brightness and supports 86 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 13,700 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management.

For optics, the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance. OnePlus says the phone has the MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a single multi-magnet speaker with OReality Audio.

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G houses a 7,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 49.7 hours of calling time on a single charge.