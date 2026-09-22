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  • Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series Launched in India in 85 Inch, 100 Inch 4K QLED Display Options: Price, Specifications

Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series Launched in India in 85-Inch, 100-Inch 4K QLED Display Options: Price, Specifications

Vu Ultra Large Smart TV series will go on sale in India on Tuesday (today) via Vu authorised retail channels.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 12:22 IST
Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series Launched in India in 85-Inch, 100-Inch 4K QLED Display Options: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vu

Vu Ultra Large TV series features up to a 108W audio setup

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Highlights
  • Vu Ultra Large TV series offers 120Hz native refresh rate
  • Vu Ultra Large TV series is offered in two display sizes
  • Vu Ultra Large TV series feature Dolby Atmos
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Vu Ultra Large TV series was launched in India on Tuesday, as the latest addition to the tech firm's smart TV portfolio. Vu's smart TV lineup is offered in two display sizes and is set to go on sale in the country later today via various offline and online retail channels. The Vu Ultra Large TV series sports a 4K UHD resolution QLED display. The smart TV range delivers up to 500 nits peak brightness, with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also offers a 120Hz native refresh rate. The Vu Ultra Large TV series also features Dolby Atmos, along with Google TV support.

Vu Ultra Large TV Series Price in India, Availability

Vu Ultra Large TV series price in India starts at Rs. 1,50,000 for the variant with an 85-inch display size. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 100-inch display option is priced at Rs. 2,50,000. Both models are set to go on sale in India on Tuesday (today). The Vu Ultra TV series will be available for purchase via the Vu authorised online and offline retail channels.

Vu Ultra Large Smart TVs Specifications, Features

The new Vu Ultra Large TV series is equipped with up to a 100-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QLED direct-lit panel, which delivers up to 500 nits peak brightness and 94 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. On top of this, the new Vu Ultra Large TV range offers up to a 120Hz native refresh rate, up to 240Hz High-Speed Refresh (HSR), and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), along with Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a dedicated Game Mode.

Powering the new Vu Ultra Large TV series is the proprietary Vu 144Hz Iconium 4K AI processor, which offers AI Picture, Intelligent Scene Recognition, and AI Upscaling. The smart TV range also features Dolby Atmos and AI-backed room acoustic mapping and calibration. Moreover, the 100-inch display model is equipped with a 108W 2.1-channel VuFX audio setup, comprising two speakers and one subwoofer. Additionally, it gets an anti-glare matte finish to reduce reflections.

On the other hand, the Vu Ultra Large TV 85-inch model features a 65W 2.2-channel VuFX audio setup, featuring two speakers and two subwoofers. Instead of a matte finish, the 85-inch display option features a glossy finish.

The lineup features Google TV and supports Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and Apple HomeKit. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, an optical audio out port, and ARC. Its Bluetooth remote features voice controls, along with dedicated Cricket, Cinema, Picture, Sound, and Wi-Fi hotkeys.

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Further reading: Vu Ultra Large TV, Vu Ultra Large Smart TVs, Vu, Vu Ultra Large Price in India, Vu Ultra Large India Launch, Vu Ultra Large Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series Launched in India in 85-Inch, 100-Inch 4K QLED Display Options: Price, Specifications
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