Vu Ultra Large TV series was launched in India on Tuesday, as the latest addition to the tech firm's smart TV portfolio. Vu's smart TV lineup is offered in two display sizes and is set to go on sale in the country later today via various offline and online retail channels. The Vu Ultra Large TV series sports a 4K UHD resolution QLED display. The smart TV range delivers up to 500 nits peak brightness, with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also offers a 120Hz native refresh rate. The Vu Ultra Large TV series also features Dolby Atmos, along with Google TV support.

Vu Ultra Large TV Series Price in India, Availability

Vu Ultra Large TV series price in India starts at Rs. 1,50,000 for the variant with an 85-inch display size. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 100-inch display option is priced at Rs. 2,50,000. Both models are set to go on sale in India on Tuesday (today). The Vu Ultra TV series will be available for purchase via the Vu authorised online and offline retail channels.

Vu Ultra Large Smart TVs Specifications, Features

The new Vu Ultra Large TV series is equipped with up to a 100-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QLED direct-lit panel, which delivers up to 500 nits peak brightness and 94 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. On top of this, the new Vu Ultra Large TV range offers up to a 120Hz native refresh rate, up to 240Hz High-Speed Refresh (HSR), and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), along with Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a dedicated Game Mode.

Powering the new Vu Ultra Large TV series is the proprietary Vu 144Hz Iconium 4K AI processor, which offers AI Picture, Intelligent Scene Recognition, and AI Upscaling. The smart TV range also features Dolby Atmos and AI-backed room acoustic mapping and calibration. Moreover, the 100-inch display model is equipped with a 108W 2.1-channel VuFX audio setup, comprising two speakers and one subwoofer. Additionally, it gets an anti-glare matte finish to reduce reflections.

On the other hand, the Vu Ultra Large TV 85-inch model features a 65W 2.2-channel VuFX audio setup, featuring two speakers and two subwoofers. Instead of a matte finish, the 85-inch display option features a glossy finish.

The lineup features Google TV and supports Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and Apple HomeKit. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, an optical audio out port, and ARC. Its Bluetooth remote features voice controls, along with dedicated Cricket, Cinema, Picture, Sound, and Wi-Fi hotkeys.