Xiaomi has teased details about its upcoming flagship's rear camera system. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is set to launch in China on September 23. In a social media post, Xiaomi claims the phone will feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras with improved capabilities over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 17 Pro. Xiaomi has shared details only about the flagship's primary and telephoto cameras. It has not shared details about the ultrawide camera. Like the previous Xiaomi 17 Pro, the Xiaomi 18 Pro will also feature a mini display inside the rear camera module.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi confirmed the details of its upcoming flagship's camera system in two Weibo posts. The company shared details about the Xiaomi 18 Pro's primary camera and periscope telephoto camera, but left out the ultrawide.

Xiaomi mentions in its post that its primary camera is an upgrade over the previous model, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. For reference, the Xiaomi 17 Pro also has a 1/1.28-inch sensor, but the primary camera's upgrade is its 200-megapixel resolution, which is much higher than the previous 50-megapixel sensor.

This year, the focus is more on its periscope telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a larger 1/1.56-inch sensor, which is an upgrade over the previous 1/1.95-inch sensor on the 17 Pro. The sensor resolution also increased from 50 megapixels on the older model to 200 megapixels. However, the new telephoto camera's optical zoom has been downgraded. The new periscope telephoto camera on the Xiaomi 18 Pro can zoom in 3.2X optically, versus the previous model's 5X optical zoom. The company claims this new sensor and optical system would increase the camera's light intake by 280 percent compared to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's telephoto camera.

Oddly, Xiaomi didn't share any details about the 18 Pro's ultrawide camera, hinting it might remain the same as the previous model, with a 50-megapixel sensor.

According to a recent report, the designs of the new Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max appear very similar to the outgoing 17 Pro models. A new hardware highlight this year will be a privacy display, which is said to work like Samsung's Privacy Display technology. The panel will reportedly sport both wide-view and narrow-view pixels for enhanced user privacy.

Xiaomi will announce its 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models in China on September 23 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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