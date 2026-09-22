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Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 23 Launch: What You Need to Know

The two cameras will take up the role of primary and telephoto sensors, respectively

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 11:55 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 23 Launch: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will continue to offer its mini rear display

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Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro will have a revamped camera system
  • Its telephoto camera has been downgraded to 3.2X optical zoom
  • Details about the ultrawide camera have not been shared
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Xiaomi has teased details about its upcoming flagship's rear camera system. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is set to launch in China on September 23. In a social media post, Xiaomi claims the phone will feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras with improved capabilities over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 17 Pro. Xiaomi has shared details only about the flagship's primary and telephoto cameras. It has not shared details about the ultrawide camera. Like the previous Xiaomi 17 Pro, the Xiaomi 18 Pro will also feature a mini display inside the rear camera module.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi confirmed the details of its upcoming flagship's camera system in two Weibo posts. The company shared details about the Xiaomi 18 Pro's primary camera and periscope telephoto camera, but left out the ultrawide.

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Xiaomi mentions in its post that its primary camera is an upgrade over the previous model, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. For reference, the Xiaomi 17 Pro also has a 1/1.28-inch sensor, but the primary camera's upgrade is its 200-megapixel resolution, which is much higher than the previous 50-megapixel sensor.

This year, the focus is more on its periscope telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a larger 1/1.56-inch sensor, which is an upgrade over the previous 1/1.95-inch sensor on the 17 Pro. The sensor resolution also increased from 50 megapixels on the older model to 200 megapixels. However, the new telephoto camera's optical zoom has been downgraded. The new periscope telephoto camera on the Xiaomi 18 Pro can zoom in 3.2X optically, versus the previous model's 5X optical zoom. The company claims this new sensor and optical system would increase the camera's light intake by 280 percent compared to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's telephoto camera.

Oddly, Xiaomi didn't share any details about the 18 Pro's ultrawide camera, hinting it might remain the same as the previous model, with a 50-megapixel sensor.

According to a recent report, the designs of the new Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max appear very similar to the outgoing 17 Pro models. A new hardware highlight this year will be a privacy display, which is said to work like Samsung's Privacy Display technology. The panel will reportedly sport both wide-view and narrow-view pixels for enhanced user privacy.

Xiaomi will announce its 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models in China on September 23 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera, Xiaomi 18 Pro Features, Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch, Xiaomi
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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