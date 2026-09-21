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Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition First Impressions

For anyone who grew up with the Harry Potter books or films, there is plenty to discover with the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 19:13 IST
Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition First Impressions

The price of the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is set at Rs. 62,999

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Highlights
  • The special-edition smartphone is limited to 5,000 units worldwide
  • The handset features a Magic Brown finish with a Hogwarts crest
  • The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is priced at Rs. 62,999 in India
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Special-edition smartphones can be a bit of a mixed bag. We've seen several instances in the past where the manufacturer has simply changed the colour, added a logo or two, thrown in a themed wallpaper, and called it a day. But when done right, special edition models offer a unique experience. This approach is exactly what Realme has taken with its latest Warner Brothers' collaboration, the product of which is the new Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition.

From the phone itself to the software and even the box it arrives in, almost every part of the experience has been given a Hogwarts makeover. Limited to just 5,000 units worldwide, this is clearly meant to be more than just another colour option for the Realme 16 Pro.

realme 16 pro hp edition chest Realme

The ‘special edition' experience begins even before you unbox the phone. The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition aims to make Harry Potter fans look twice, arriving in a chest-shaped box that resembles Harry's Hogwarts trunk. It is easily one of the most elaborate smartphone packages I have seen, perhaps even better than the company's Game of Thrones collaboration with last year's Realme 15 Pro 5G GOT Limited Edition.

Opening the box feels closer to unpacking a collector's item than a phone. Inside, you get the phone along with a matching brown case carrying Harry Potter branding and the Hogwarts crest. The charging cable and adapter are colour-matched to the phone as well.

Then there are the smaller pieces. The bookmark can be customised according to your preferred Hogwarts house, while the postcards feature Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. There is also a SIM ejector tool designed around the Hogwarts "H", along with other little Harry Potter-themed pieces in the box. For me, the highlights were the Hogwarts acceptance letter and Platform 9 and a three-quarters train ticket.

realme 16 pro hp edition packaging Realme

Realme has essentially taken the unboxing experience and turned it into part of the Harry Potter merchandise.

Moving on to the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition itself, the first thing that will catch your attention is the rear panel. Realme has gone with a deep brown finish that it calls Magic Brown. It has a leather-like texture to the touch. There is an argyle-style pattern running across the panel, inspired by the Wizard's Chess scene from the Harry Potter films.

Then there is the Hogwarts crest in the middle. It is large, and there is no attempt to hide what phone you are holding. The crest features the symbols of all four Hogwarts houses, along with the "Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus" motto. Realme has provided a neat trick where the colours associated with the official Hogwarts emblem can be seen under direct sunlight.

realme 16 pro hp edition crest Realme

Below that, you get the familiar Harry Potter branding followed by the realme logo.

The camera module gets its own Harry Potter reference. The two prominent camera rings have been designed to resemble Hedwig's eyes, while the gold-coloured camera deco contrasts nicely against the brown rear panel.

Realme has carried the theme onto the frame, too. Look closely at the right side, and you will find "Welcome to Hogwarts" engraved into it. Such small details add to the feeling that this is a special edition rather than a regular phone with simply a Harry Potter sticker slapped onto it.

realme 16 pro hp edition side Realme

Realme has not stopped at the hardware. Turn the phone on, and the Hogwarts treatment continues through the software.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, but the interface has been customised with Hogwarts-themed wallpapers, icons and other visual elements. The app icons are particularly fun. The Phone app gets the red telephone booth, Notes gets a quill, Games gets a chess-inspired icon, while Phone Manager uses the Hogwarts crest.

Have a look at the clock and you'll find a customised icon there too, while the lock screen gets an "H" instead of the usual fingerprint animation.

realme 16 pro hp edition theme Realme

Since the hardware is unchanged, there isn't much new to say about the display or performance here. You can check out our review of the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G here. The handset's 6.78-inch AMOLED panel impressed us with its sharpness, colours, and 144Hz refresh rate, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max handled everyday use and multitasking well during our testing.

The camera setup is familiar, too. You get the 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel front camera. In our review of the standard Realme 16 Pro, we found the primary camera capable of producing good results in favourable lighting, although it wasn't quite as consistent in more challenging conditions.

realme 16 pro hp edition camera Realme

The 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging support also carry over. Battery life was one of the more dependable aspects of the standard model.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is built for the fans, and it comes through well. The textured brown rear panel, Hogwarts crest, Hedwig-inspired camera module, and "Welcome to Hogwarts" engraving give the phone its own identity. The same treatment is extended into the software with themed icons and wallpapers. Then there is the trunk-shaped box, complete with a collection of accessories and little details that make the entire package feel like Harry Potter merchandise.

For anyone who grew up with the Harry Potter books or films, there is plenty here to discover. With only 5,000 units available worldwide, this is very clearly a collector's edition first and a smartphone variant second. And for a Harry Potter fan, the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is definitely a must-buy, even though at Rs. 62,999, it is considerably more expensive than the vanilla variant.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition, Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Features, Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Price in India, Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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