Vivo V80 will be launched in India next month, the company announced on Tuesday. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the V70, which was introduced in February this year. The handset is confirmed to feature a Zeiss-branded camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a dedicated telephoto camera. It is teased to sport a 144Hz OLED display and run on OriginOS 7. The Vivo V80 will pack a 7,200mAh battery.

The launch of the Vivo V80 in India is set for October 6 at 12pm. It will be offered in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black colour options. Following the launch, the handset will be available for purchase through the Vivo India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country.

The company has also revealed key specifications of the Vivo V80 weeks ahead of its India launch through its Amazon microsite.

Vivo V80 Features, Specifications

The Vivo V80 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colours, and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The panel will be surrounded by 1.25mm bezels.

For photography, the Vivo V80 will be equipped with a Zeiss-branded camera unit. It will comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700V sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera using a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, and a Zeiss wide-angle shooter. The telephoto camera is confirmed to support OIS, 3x optical zoom, and up to 100x zoom.

The phone also gets a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus. The handset supports 4K Cinematic Video recording and 4K video recording at 60fps.

On the AI front, Vivo has highlighted several AI-based imaging features. These include more than 30 AI creative tools, along with Live Sticker Collage. The AI Diwali Portrait 2.0 feature is designed for festive photography, with improvements to lighting, skin tones, and other elements of portrait shots.

The vivo V80 will also be the first V-Series smartphone to ship with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

The upcoming Vivo handset is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the largest battery capacity seen on a V-Series smartphone so far. The company has rated it for up to 14 hours of continuous navigation and up to 39.5 hours of local video playback. It supports 90W FlashCharge.

While details about the Vivo V80's chipset remain under wraps, it was recently spotted on Geekbench, giving us an idea of what to expect. According to the benchmarking site, the handset is powered by a QTI SM7750 chipset. This corresponds to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, which also powers the Vivo V70.

Benchmark scores for the Vivo V80 give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 7.1.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,070 (single-core) and 3,552 (multi-core) points.

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