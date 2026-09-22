OriginOS 7 was launched globally on Monday, following the launch of the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max in China. The smartphone maker has also announced the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in select global markets, including India. The latest Android 17-based user interface will be rolled out to select Vivo and iQOO smartphones in the three markets. The OriginOS 7 update brings Jovi AI to Vivo and iQOO phones and tablets, which is positioned as a cross-platform AI agent, available across devices. Apart from this, it introduces the new Origin Design with the Dynamic Glow element.

OriginOS 7 Availability, Features

In a press release, Vivo announced that the latest Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update will start rolling out on Monday to select Vivo and iQOO devices enrolled in the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. First, the update will be rolled out to the Vivo X300 Pro and “select iQOO devices”. Later, the software will be released to the Vivo X500 series and the new Vivo X Fold, along with the V lineup.

The OriginOS 7 update brings Jovi AI to Vivo and iQOO devices, which the tech firm calls a “cross-device personal agent”. Vivo claims that Jovi AI can manage “complex workflows” between smartphones and desktop environments. The AI assistant has been integrated into the Vivo Office Kit, allowing it to coordinate tasks across connected devices. Users can ask Jovi to retrieve a project spreadsheet from a home computer, summarise numbers, and deliver key takeaways to the phone with a single prompt.

Apart from this, Vivo's Jovi AI assistant can be configured for scheduled tasks, like compiling weekly reports and organising files at specific intervals autonomously, Vivo said. The AI assistant also brings Jovi Security, which “explicitly” records “every autonomous action an agent takes”. The tech firm claims that this offers transparency. Users will have to authorise Jovi AI to take key steps.

The Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update also brings the next-generation Origin Smooth Engine with enhanced architectural redesign for “graphics computation, memory management, and system scheduling”. The Ultra-Core Computing can dynamically allocate processing resources according to the system's demand.

Vivo claims that the new Origin Smooth Engine reduces app start time by 10 percent, while also offering an 11 percent enhancement in app page switching. The Memory Fusion engine now delivers 60 percent more memory reclamation, while freeing up to 25 GB of additional storage on a device with 256GB of onboard storage. The updated Dual Rendering brings a new rendering pipeline and a fresh compilation framework, which results in increased rendering efficiency of 14.4 percent.

OriginOS 7 also introduces the new Origin Animation suite with Fluid Motion, featuring “Spring Animation” and “Seamless Interaction”. Lastly, the Android 17-based update also introduces the latest Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity suite. It allows users to hand off tasks and synchronise notes in real time via the Vivo Office Kit on iPad, Mac, or Windows.