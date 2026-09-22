Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Android 17 Based OriginOS 7 Announced Globally With Jovi AI Assistant, Dynamic Glow Design and More

Vivo Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Announced Globally With Jovi AI Assistant, Dynamic Glow Design and More

Vivo has also announced the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme for select Vivo and iQOO phones in India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 11:16 IST
Vivo Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Announced Globally With Jovi AI Assistant, Dynamic Glow Design and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 7 update delivers performance improvements

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series ships with OriginOS 7 in China
  • Vivo X Fold series will receive the OriginOS 7 update soon
  • Jovi AI assistant will act as a cross-platform AI agent
Advertisement

OriginOS 7 was launched globally on Monday, following the launch of the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max in China. The smartphone maker has also announced the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in select global markets, including India. The latest Android 17-based user interface will be rolled out to select Vivo and iQOO smartphones in the three markets. The OriginOS 7 update brings Jovi AI to Vivo and iQOO phones and tablets, which is positioned as a cross-platform AI agent, available across devices. Apart from this, it introduces the new Origin Design with the Dynamic Glow element.

OriginOS 7 Availability, Features

In a press release, Vivo announced that the latest Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update will start rolling out on Monday to select Vivo and iQOO devices enrolled in the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. First, the update will be rolled out to the Vivo X300 Pro and “select iQOO devices”. Later, the software will be released to the Vivo X500 series and the new Vivo X Fold, along with the V lineup.

The OriginOS 7 update brings Jovi AI to Vivo and iQOO devices, which the tech firm calls a “cross-device personal agent”. Vivo claims that Jovi AI can manage “complex workflows” between smartphones and desktop environments. The AI assistant has been integrated into the Vivo Office Kit, allowing it to coordinate tasks across connected devices. Users can ask Jovi to retrieve a project spreadsheet from a home computer, summarise numbers, and deliver key takeaways to the phone with a single prompt.

Apart from this, Vivo's Jovi AI assistant can be configured for scheduled tasks, like compiling weekly reports and organising files at specific intervals autonomously, Vivo said. The AI assistant also brings Jovi Security, which “explicitly” records “every autonomous action an agent takes”. The tech firm claims that this offers transparency. Users will have to authorise Jovi AI to take key steps.

The Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update also brings the next-generation Origin Smooth Engine with enhanced architectural redesign for “graphics computation, memory management, and system scheduling”. The Ultra-Core Computing can dynamically allocate processing resources according to the system's demand.

Vivo claims that the new Origin Smooth Engine reduces app start time by 10 percent, while also offering an 11 percent enhancement in app page switching. The Memory Fusion engine now delivers 60 percent more memory reclamation, while freeing up to 25 GB of additional storage on a device with 256GB of onboard storage. The updated Dual Rendering brings a new rendering pipeline and a fresh compilation framework, which results in increased rendering efficiency of 14.4 percent.

OriginOS 7 also introduces the new Origin Animation suite with Fluid Motion, featuring “Spring Animation” and “Seamless Interaction”. Lastly, the Android 17-based update also introduces the latest Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity suite. It allows users to hand off tasks and synchronise notes in real time via the Vivo Office Kit on iPad, Mac, or Windows.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OriginOS 7, Vivo, OriginOS 7 Launch, OriginOS 7 Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo Watch 6 Announced With 3,500nits AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Announced Globally With Jovi AI Assistant, Dynamic Glow Design and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 16 Design, Colours and Storage Variants Revealed
  3. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition First Impressions
  4. Jio, T-Mobile Achieve World's First 5G Standalone Roaming Connection
  5. CMF to Become a Standalone Indian Firm, Nothing's Carl Pei Announces
  6. Vivo X500 Pro Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC Debuts: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chip Goes on Sale in India
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Early Deals Announced: What to Expect
  9. Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Revealed
  10. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Deal Teased Below Rs. 80,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 23 Launch: What You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Announced Globally With Jovi AI Assistant, Dynamic Glow Design and More
  4. Vivo Watch 6 Announced With 3,500nits AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio and T-Mobile Achieve World’s First 5G SA Roaming Connection With Syniverse
  7. Googlebook Laptops Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Android Integration: Price, Features
  8. Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features
  9. Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile
  10. Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »