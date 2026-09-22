The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cautioned citizens against the fraudulent issuance of SIM cards, the misuse of telecom identifiers, and tampering with IMEI numbers. The regulatory body announced that such violations may attract imprisonment and fines. DoT has also urged users to check if any mobile connections are registered using their identity documents. Subscribers can verify the mobile numbers associated with their identity through the Sanchar Saathi portal or its mobile application.

DoT Warns Mobile Users Against SIM Sharing, IMEI Tampering

The DoT issued an advisory on September 21 stating that fraudulent issuance of SIM cards, misuse of telecom identifiers, or tampering with IMEI numbers is a punishable offence under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The department says the violations will attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs. 50 lakh.

The advisory follows a recent cybercrime investigation in Chhattisgarh, in which a Point of Sale (PoS) agent was found to have allegedly activated 25 SIM connections using identification documents of citizens without their knowledge and consent. DoT and telecom operators blacklisted the PoS agent. These mobile connections were examined on the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) of the DoT, and those identified as suspicious were subjected to re-verification. Connections which did not complete the verification process were deactivated.

DoT warns mobile subscribers against sharing or transferring SIM cards issued in their name. DoT notes that legal liability may extend to the original subscriber if the SIM is found to be misused for cybercrime. It has also advised citizens to verify their mobile connections through the Sanchar Saathi Portal and mobile app.

DoT has advised subscribers against using, procuring or assembling equipment such as modems, modules and SIM boxes that have configurable or altered IMEI numbers. It has also warned users against acquiring SIM cards using forged documents, impersonation, cheating or other fraudulent methods. It also advises citizens to refrain from transferring, selling or handing over SIM cards obtained in their name to others who may misuse them;

Other practices that citizens should stay away from include using apps, websites or other tools to alter the Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecom identifiers, using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, obtaining SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring SIM cards to persons who misuse them, which can have serious legal consequences.

DoT has specifically warned against procuring SIM cards in their own name and subsequently loaning, renting or muling SIMs for misuse in cyber fraud or any other unlawful activity, which may result in legal liability for the original subscriber.