The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is all set to take place in the second week of October. In recent days, the e-commerce giant has been teasing the early bird offers customers will be able to grab before the sale's wider commencement. Among the most notable early deals teased by Flipkart will be on the iPhone 17. The teaser also suggests that the handset could be offered with significant discounts, with the deal also combined with additional payment offers.

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days Price Teased

Flipkart has teased the iPhone 17 as part of its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, with the handset listed under the platform's "Top deals coming soon" section. The teaser shows a starting price of Rs. 7X,XXX, with the exact figure currently hidden.

The e-commerce platform has not specified which iPhone 17 storage variant will be available at the teased price. An asterisk accompanying the price also suggests that additional terms and conditions may apply.

For reference, the iPhone 17 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 98,400. The upcoming sale price, therefore, could represent a notable reduction from its current listing price.

The Big Billion Days sale will also feature several other financial offers. Flipkart is promoting Rs. 1,250 welcome vouchers, savings on its featured Axis Bank card, cardless EMI options, and Flipkart Pay Later benefits. The platform is also teasing various sale formats, including limited-time deals and additional discounts.

Flipkart's Early Bird Deals are scheduled to begin on September 24, with the iPhone 17 among the smartphones featured in the preview. The company has also confirmed 10 percent savings on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards for the Big Billion Days event.

The iPhone 17 deal comes shortly after Apple increased the smartphone's official price in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series earlier this month. The iPhone 17 was originally launched in India at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of onboard storage, but its starting price has since been increased to Rs. 99,900. Meanwhile, its 512GB configuration is now listed for Rs. 1,24,900.