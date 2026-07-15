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OnePlus N6x India Launch Teased Shortly After OnePlus N6 Arrives

OnePlus N6x will launch as the second model in the company’s new entry-level N lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 14:58 IST
OnePlus N6x India Launch Teased Shortly After OnePlus N6 Arrives

OnePlus N6 supports 45W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • OnePlus N6x is tipped to launch with familiar features
  • OnePlus has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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The OnePlus N6 was launched in India last month with an 8,000mAh battery and an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. The smartphone was unveiled as the first model in the tech firm's new entry-level N series, which is positioned below the Nord lineup. Now, the smartphone maker has started teasing the launch of another model. Dubbed OnePlus N6x, the handset will arrive as the second model in the lineup. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone has been made live in the country, revealing its availability details. A tipster claims that the OnePlus N6x will debut in the country with familiar specifications and features.

OnePlus N6x Set to Be the Next Handset in the New N Series

A dedicated microsite for a new OnePlus smartphone is now live in India. The microsite confirms that the company will launch the OnePlus N6x in India soon. Moreover, it confirms that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. However, other details, including key specifications, features, exact launch date, design, and pricing, of the OnePlus N series smartphone remain under wraps. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the handset will debut in the country with “familiar” specifications.

oneplus n6x india launch teaser amazon inline OnePlus N6x

OnePlus N6x will be available for purchase via Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

 

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus N6x will arrive as the second smartphone in the tech firm's entry-level N series, which replaced the Nord lineup as the company's most affordable offering. This comes weeks after the OnePlus N6, the first handset in the lineup, was launched in India on June 30 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is currently on sale in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options.

To recap, the OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. It also ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset powers the OnePlus N6 (review), with a claimed score of more than 6,15,800 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The OnePlus N6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging. The handset is claimed to provide up to three days of battery life. It is equipped with a single 50-megapixel (f/1.8) camera on the back, offering up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

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OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6x, OnePlus, OnePlus N6x India Launch, OnePlus N6
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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OnePlus N6x India Launch Teased Shortly After OnePlus N6 Arrives
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