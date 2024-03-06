OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in India in February last year as a mid-range premium 5G offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. OnePlus is currently offering the handset at a discounted price in the country. Besides this, customers can also avail of bank discounts to further bring the price down. There are additional exchange offers as well. The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 11R 5G price in India (revised)

The price of OnePlus 11R 5G has been reduced by Rs. 3,000 in India. The handset is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 41,999, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 44,999. The new price tag is showing up on both Amazon and OnePlus India website. It is available in Galatic Silver, Sonic Black, and Solar Red colour options.

Further, OnePlus is providing a Rs. 1000 discount for purchases made using ICICI bank, One Card credit cards, and EMI transactions. The EMI option starts at Rs. 4,334 per month. Amazon is providing Rs. 2,500 welcome rewards with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS and features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, alongside up to 16GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The OnePlus phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

