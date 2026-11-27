Global smartphone shipments are set to decline again in 2027 as memory shortages and rising component costs continue to put pressure on manufacturers, according to a recent market research report. Budget phones are likely to take the biggest hit, with brands raising prices and dropping less profitable models. Apple and Samsung are expected to hold up better than their Chinese rivals, but that won't be enough to prevent another year of falling shipments. The market is not expected to recover until 2028, and even then, shipments may not return to 2025 levels.

Global Smartphone Shipments to Fall Further in 2027

According to Counterpoint Research's latest Smartphone Market Outlook Tracker, global smartphone shipments are forecast to decline 13.9 percent year-on-year in 2026, before falling another 6 percent in 2027. The report links the downturn to a shortage of mobile memory, as suppliers prioritise demand from AI and server applications. This is driving up procurement costs for phone makers and making it harder for them to maintain affordable prices.

Several manufacturers have responded by increasing retail prices, reducing memory configurations or discontinuing models that are no longer profitable. Phones priced below $200 (roughly Rs. 18,500) are likely to be particularly affected. The report also points to production cuts among some major ODM and EMS suppliers, following reduced orders from Android manufacturers. Memory supply is expected to remain tight through 2027, with further increases in LPDDR prices adding to manufacturers' costs.

Higher prices could lead consumers to hold on to their existing phones for longer or consider refurbished models. Although demand for premium smartphones has remained relatively stable, it has not been enough to offset weaker sales in the mass-market segment.

Apple is forecast to remain the world's largest smartphone vendor by shipments in 2026 and 2027, with its shipments expected to decline 1 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The report attributes its relative resilience to its premium positioning, financing options, customer loyalty and priority access to suppliers.

Samsung's shipments are projected to fall 1 percent in 2026 and 3 percent in 2027. Its broad product portfolio, component capabilities and established relationships with retailers and operators could help it manage supply constraints. However, stronger demand for premium phones and foldables may not be enough to offset weaker sales of its Galaxy A series.

Chinese smartphone makers face greater pressure, particularly those with a strong presence in affordable segments and emerging markets. The report suggests that some manufacturers may have to reduce their product portfolios or withdraw from less profitable markets. Huawei is expected to buck the trend in 2026, with shipments forecast to grow 12 percent, supported by its position in China, access to domestic components and progress in HiSilicon chip development. However, higher prices and supply constraints are expected to weigh on its shipments in 2027.

The market is forecast to return to growth in 2028, with global smartphone shipments expected to increase 6 percent as memory availability improves and component prices stabilise. Consumers who delayed replacing their phones during the downturn could also contribute to the recovery. Vivo, Honor, Oppo Group and Xiaomi are expected to record some of the strongest shipment growth among Chinese brands, while Apple and Samsung are also likely to recover at a more modest pace.

The rebound is unlikely to restore shipments to their 2025 levels. The report estimates that global shipments in 2028 will remain around 14 percent below the 2025 figure, with the market potentially taking until after 2030 to recover that ground. Longer replacement cycles and the growing use of refurbished phones could continue to weigh on demand for new devices.

Foldable phones, on-device AI features and AI agents could offer new ways for smartphone makers to differentiate their devices, but are unlikely to drive a significant increase in shipments in the near term. The wider availability of 6G smartphones towards the end of the decade could encourage more consumers to upgrade.