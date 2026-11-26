Vivo X500 series was recently launched in India as the tech firm's flagship handset lineup. Currently, it comprises three models, namely the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. However, the company is reportedly also preparing to unveil the fourth model in the lineup, which could be marketed as the Vivo X500s. The full list of specifications and features of the rumoured handset has surfaced online. The Vivo X500s is said to be powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM. Moreover, the smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Vivo X500s Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared the key details about the rumoured Vivo X500s. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. The SoC will reportedly be paired with LPDDR5x RAM. The leaker says that the tech firm will reserve the faster LPDDR6 RAM for the top-of-the-line RAM and storage configurations of its flagship models because of higher costs.

Further, the Vivo X500s is expected to be equipped with an LTPO OLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. For optics, the handset is said to carry a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with the Sony LYT-828 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone might also feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera on the back with up to 3x optical zoom, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Vivo X500s will reportedly be backed by an 8,000mAh battery. It might also offer support for 90W wired fast charging. On top of this, the Vivo X500 series smartphone is said to sport a metal mid-frame and ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset could also feature a USB 3.2 Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Vivo has yet to confirm the above-mentioned specifications and features, and is expected to start teasing the launch of the Vivo X500s. The phone could succeed the Vivo X300s, which was launched earlier this year, in March.